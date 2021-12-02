For the first eight years of her career, KRISTEN MACLIN was happy to teach in her own classroom as a middle school and third-grade teacher. Seven years ago, though, the Warrensburg-Latham and Western Illinois graduate decided she wanted to help the entire school and moved to the position of instructional coach at Bottenfield Elementary School.
Now, this week’s Teacher of the Week finds ways to push all of Bottenfield’s 450 students toward growth, even during a difficult few years.
“Ms. Maclin goes above and beyond,” Principal Kendra Bonam said. “She is always willing to help in any way possible.”
I find my work important because ... the kids in our schools are our future. I want all the students I come in contact with to know that I care about their future, that I believe in them, and that I want to help them see their own potential.
I believe that every student has something positive and unique to offer to the classroom and school community, and they all need to know the adults are there to help and support them.
I went into education because ... I have always loved working with kids and I wanted to make a difference in children’s lives. Later in my career, I decided to get my master’s degree in administration because I wanted to impact more than the kids that were in my classroom. This led me to my current position as an Instructional Coach where I get to work with all 450 kids at Bottenfield.
My favorite part of my job is ... when a student has a “light bulb” moment. I love seeing their eyes light up when they have figured out how to do something and seeing the pride burst from their face. I also love seeing past students and hearing about their successes.
My most fulfilling moment on the job ... has always been and always will be when a student makes growth. I love celebrating with them and seeing how excited they are when they see they have improved.
I’m also passionate about ... my family and traveling. I enjoy spending time with my husband and two boys. We like to travel and experience new places together.
When it comes to my most impactful educator ... my favorite teacher and a teacher that had a big impact on me is my high school math teacher, Ms. Mertz. She was also our student-council adviser and pushed us to be better students and humans.
I’ve adjusted during this strange time by ... having such a huge sense of urgency for our students that I continue to push. As a coach, I have seen the impact of remote learning and the pandemic on teachers and students alike.
This drives me to keep going and push through all the hard things because I know there are people (big and small) that depend on me. I also make sure I take time for myself by enjoying my favorite shows, spending time with friends and family, or exercising.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... I’ve wanted to be a teacher since I was in first grade, but at this point in my life if I weren’t a teacher I would be a travel agent. I watch my travel-agent friend experience some amazing places taking groups on trips and have always thought how much I would love to do that.
ANTHONY ZILIS