During her 18 years of teaching, Kristine Scheu has enjoyed keeping her students involved by engaging them in hands-on activities. Sometimes, that means making her fourth-grade students at Barkstall Elementary School rock candies or other edible manipulatives. Others, that means dancing and playing music to make lessons stick in their minds.
Scheu’s ability to connect with students fosters a tight-knit collection of students who are ready to learn.
“Ms. Scheu ensures that all of her students are connected to learning by incorporating students’ culture and interests in her lessons,” Barkstall Principal Jessica Bradford said. “She builds a classroom culture where students support each other, and all of her students succeed. Ms. Scheu not only invests in the academic success of her students but also the social emotional growth as well. Ms. Scheu goes above and beyond as a teacher. She is involved on the Teaching and Learning Committee and serves as the leader of math instruction for Barkstall. She builds positive relationships with her students, families and staff. She gives back to the community by coaching baseball and is a Scout leader. Barkstall is very fortunate to have Ms. Scheu.”
I find my work important because ... the elementary years are full of creating foundational skills that will be built upon throughout life. I am helping to lay the cornerstone for their love of learning. Being able to help shape these young minds to believe in themselves and to set goals to reach their dreams is important for my students to be successful.
I became a teacher because ... I really enjoy helping children become their best, whether that’s in the classroom or on a field or court somewhere.
My favorite or most unique lesson that I teach is ... the layers of rocks and how rocks can change forms. I love to create rock candy for the students and then give each student several pieces of candy in a baggie that represents the different types of rocks. Then, it is up to the student to use their body heat, pressure and knowledge they have learned about the different types of rocks to create a metamorphic rock out of their candy.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is when ... my students have “light bulb” moments in class after struggling to understand something. I also really enjoy hearing from my former students to learn what path they took and the successes they have had over the years.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... sports. I love to watch, coach and play basketball and baseball.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... My favorite teacher was Mrs. Zulke from Immanuel Lutheran School in Freeport. She was my third-grade teacher. She used music and picture books to help make lessons memorable and fun.
I engage students during this strange time by ... making the lessons hands-on (sometimes this includes food as manipulatives), entertaining (which may include silly dances or songs) or creatively connecting a picture book to the topic.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a chef or caterer. I love to cook and bake! It is relaxing to me to be able to prepare a few weeks worth of meals at one time.
