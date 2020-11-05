Email nominations to azilis@news-gazette.com
Laura Campbell
Kindergarten
Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, Urbana
Laura Campbell said it seems like her first day teaching kindergarten at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Urbana, even though it was 32 years ago. While she’s been teaching the same grade at the same school for decades, she isn’t afraid to try new things. “I have watched education change over the years,” she said, “but I have always wanted to learn how to change and learn new things too.” Along with her relationships with students, her willingness to try new things made her such a valuable resource for families during remote learning.
I find my work important because ... I want to make learning fun for my students. I will try variations to teach them the curriculum in fun and interesting ways. The challenge for teachers is to keep wrestling with ways to keep their students engaged whether in person or remote. I always thought that when a child is not learning — it is my teaching at fault and I need to find other ways to teach that concept or skill. Teachers also have a wonderful network of talented co-workers who can be a great help in brainstorming new ways to teach students. I have been so blessed to work with a great group of teachers who have helped me over the years.
I became a kindergarten teacher because ... there is an amazing amount of activities to help 5- and 6-year-olds learn! You can sing, dance, paint, read and write, and much, much more. Where else would Play-Doh be an acceptable way to practice letters, shapes and numbers? Where else could you use building blocks to solve spatial problems? Using a variety of materials to teach makes coming to kindergarten exciting and interesting for me to teach. For many students, kindergarten is their first time in a large school building and they are excited to be here! This too makes it more fun for me to teach. Their excitement is contagious.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... I love to teach my students to be independent learners. So much of kindergarten is practice, and 5- and 6-year-olds love to take turns “being the teacher.” It is so amazing to hear the students lead the class poem or count all the days of the month by themselves! When I can look around the room and see them doing activities and using material correctly I am so pleased. They love to lead the class on Zoom just as much as in person. I hear the learning from their voices and I see the pride in their faces from “being the teacher.” And if for some small reason it’s not quite correct — it’s a teachable moment for my class.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... a time I heard from a former student who lived far away. One benefit from working at a wonderful school like ML King besides working with fantastic neighborhood students is the fact that King has an ESL program that has always drawn students from many different countries. One or more parents may attend the university or their family may be here because our Refugee Center is so helpful. Some years we may have students from over 44 different countries attending. I often get emails from other countries from students who were in my class. They say how much they loved kindergarten and coming to King. Our school motto used to be “The world comes to King School.” And it did. I am proud of being able to teach and hopefully make a difference in the lives of students from not only Urbana, but from all over the world.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... always learning new things. As a teacher, I want to learn about new ways to teach my students. I want to know about proven methods to engage students and families in learning. I want to use new and meaningful ways to help families, especially while we are remote.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... my catechism teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran School, in Hammond, Ind. I learned a lot from
Mr. Hoffman in sixth grade, and he opened my eyes for my faith to increase.
I engage students during this strange time by ... doing a combination of hands-on activities, such as writing on whiteboards together and manipulating Play-Doh for counting or even strengthening little fingers and actual classroom activities such at reading stories or choosing letters from a “feely bag” for practicing letter names or sounds. We also do virtual lessons during the morning session. I send home hands-on activities weekly and virtual lessons on a sight named Seesaw daily. I want my students and families to know I am here to help them always.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... probably a catechism teacher’s assistant! Thanks, Mr. Hoffman!
Principal Ana Kasal says ...
“Her responsibilities to her families extend beyond the classroom. She works closely with staff as a resource by providing a wealth of information in order to facilitate their educational tool kits. Most importantly, she listens and assists with the needs of her families, and co-workers. Laura is more than a teacher leader, she is a friend.”