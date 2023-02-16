After teaching English in France and on Reunion Island, which is just east of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, Laura Furrer decided to come home.
For the last three years, Furrer has taught French and supporting native French speakers at Jefferson Middle School, setting up shop in the classroom where she remembers taking health class 20 years ago.
“Laura is constantly learning and seeking out best practices to support her students and their literacy skills — both in their native language and English,” co-worker Kellyn Sirach said. “She is always advocating for her students to ensure they receive what they need in order to succeed. Laura is a wealth of information, and I always learn something new from her.”
I find my work important because ... language and literature are key to so many of the best parts of life. I teach a reading class in English for multilingual learners and a reading class in French for students who were in the dual-language French program at Stratton. I love getting to help students become better readers and really think about what they are reading. I also teach seventh- and eighth-grade French, and learning a new language is amazing. As a student, it made me so curious about the world, different cultures and ideas. Champaign is already an amazing place to grow up around so many different languages and cultures, so I hope that my class furthers students’ curiosity about the world.
I became a teacher because ... I thought it would be fun. It is fun, but it is also hard work.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... It varies from year to year depending on the students and what they get excited about. I like having conversations where students share how they relate to a book character, or theme, or a different cultural perspective. My students can have very sophisticated views on all sorts of different things. I learn constantly.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are when ... students get creative with language in new ways, or they make connections to what we are learning with ideas that I never would have thought of.
I keep students engaged by ... picking books that are really cool (at least I think so)! In French as a foreign language class, I try to do a lot of different activities so there’s something for everybody.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... knitting, coffee, tea and my cats.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... That’s a dangerous question for a townie. I had so many amazing teachers that it would be hard to pick just one. I’m also very thankful for many of my teacher colleagues who have taught me to be a better teacher by sharing ideas, giving advice and letting me watch them teach.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... something that would involve traveling all over the world.
— ANTHONY ZILIS