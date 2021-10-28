Teacher of the Week: Laura Jenkins, kindergarten, Salt Fork South Elementary, Sidell
Nominate a teacher by emailing Anthony Zilis at azilis@news-gazette.com
Every year, “Camp KJ” takes over LAURA JENKINS’ kindergarten classroom at Salt Fork South Elementary School in Sidell.
Kids learn problem-solving through building tents. They learn about nature. They learn about shapes and modeling as they make their campfire treats.
That’s just one way this week’s Teacher of the Week has learned to teach what she calls the “whole child” in an engaging way.
“Ms. Jenkins has an energy that is infectious and a classroom that is full of joy,” said Principal Brian Allensworth. “She works extremely hard everyday to build connections with each one of her students and goes out of her way to help them in any way. Her knowledge and ability to connect builds a classroom that is warm and inviting.”
I find my work important because ... As a teacher, you have this unique ability to help shape students and the future. I want to be a person whom students can see as safe and supportive; a person who sees their ability and believes in them. I strive to see the whole child in his or her learning process, and my goal is to create a safe space where students can be themselves and take risks in their learning. I hope to empower them with strategies and help them develop a desire to learn. It is humbling to watch students grow and transform. They truly show you what is possible with determination and the right support. I find myself leaving school with a smile often, thinking back on their “lightbulb” moments or even just their jokes, and being honored by the connections we have made.
I became a teacher because ... I had so many teachers and coaches that influenced me in positive ways. I saw how they were able to affect my life and wanted to do the same for others. I enjoy working with kids and embrace their spontaneity and enthusiasm for learning. I can’t imagine sitting behind a desk all day!
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... During the last week in May, I teach a unit called “Camp KJ.” On the first day, the kids use teamwork and problem-solving to set up tents in our classroom and get our “campsite” ready. Throughout the week, we do lots of outdoors and camping activities, study nature and birds, dissect owl pellets, learn camp songs and more. Of course, a favorite is “S’Mores Day” in which the kids construct 3D shapes with marshmallows, measure with marshmallows, make marshmallow poppers, and yes, eat marshmallows! Before COVID protocols, we would spend our last day of “Camp KJ” at Homer Lake learning how to canoe and fish while also enjoying the trails and natural playscape. I’m hopeful we’ll be able to enjoy that culminating activity again soon. It’s always such an authentic experience for the kids and exposes them to many new skills and types of recreation that they can carry with them throughout their lives.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... Not to sound cliche but every day brings a sense of fulfillment. There’s no greater feeling than when a student who has been struggling finally “gets it.” Young learners make growth in fits and spurts, and we celebrate all of our successes big and small. That said, 7 or 8 years ago, I taught a little guy who was in foster care. He was moved to a different home midway through the year without any notice, leaving behind his kindergarten portfolio of work, art projects, handprint crafts, etc. For whatever reason, I hung on to that portfolio hoping that one day, I’d be able to return it to him so he could have a little piece of his childhood. When setting up my classroom each August, I’d see his portfolio and always wonder where he was and how he was doing. Thanks to social media, I recently was able to connect with his adoptive family and return that portfolio to its rightful owner. His mom was so grateful to have a few artifacts from when he was little. That was a special day.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... play-based learning! We know that the ever-increasing academic expectations aren’t often developmentally appropriate for our youngest learners. While some pencil/paper tasks have their place, one cannot diminish the value of play in the classroom. Students who begin their education in an environment of playful learning and discovery emerge as more confident, imaginative, socially aware individuals. These children continue to approach their learning with the critical thinking and communication skills that make them curious, well-rounded, and successful members of their communities.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... My K-12 years were all spent in Homer and Broadlands (Heritage). I was fortunate to have had so many great teachers growing up that it’s difficult to pick just one: Mrs. Bolen (second grade), Mrs. Tighe (fifth grade), Mr. Patterson (math), Mrs. Edminston (ELA), Mr. Farney (science), Mr. McCleary (math), Mrs. Schneider (English/language arts), Mrs. Sancken, and Mrs. Taylor (band/chorus). All of these brilliant educators challenged me and influenced my life in so many positive ways. I hope they read this and know how much they meant to me.
I engage students during this strange time by ... Thankfully, I haven’t had to teach remotely this year (fingers crossed), but this year has not been without its challenges. Thanks to COVID, many of our incoming kindergartners haven’t had typical academic or social experiences and are entering school with weak communication skills, fine motor deficits, and poor interpersonal and self-regulation skills. This all impacts their readiness to learn and their ability to be part of a classroom community. I address this by incorporating lots of play-based learning, multi-sensory activities, and team-building. My students quickly learn that they are part of a wider school family and they must consider the needs and feelings of others and not just themselves. Once we develop that camaraderie, the learning is quick to follow.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a forensic detective. I love all things “Dateline,” “48 Hours Mystery,” “Forensic Files” and such. I think I have a unique blend of problem-solving skills, creative thinking, intuition, diligence and the ability to read people. If that didn’t pan out, then I would find a job mowing the fields of a sports complex. I love to mow! It’s relaxing and very therapeutic after a day with busy kindergartners!