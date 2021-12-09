As a runner at Newton Community High School and Eastern Illinois, LISA MARTIN said she learned “kindness, patience, leadership and dedication” from her coaches.
For the last 21 years as a coach and health teacher at Mahomet-Seymour High School and a coach at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High, she’s tried to instill those attributes in her students.
As the school’s only health teacher, she sees every student at some point. As co-adviser of the school’s freshman mentoring program, she helps set the school’s culture.
“Mrs. Martin’s room is full of students before and after school,” Principal Chad Benedict said. “Her classroom is a reflection of the pride Mrs. Martin takes on building relationships. She does so many things behind the scenes that no one sees. Mahomet-Seymour students and families are blessed to have Mrs. Martin in their corner.”
Here’s more from our Teacher of the Week:
I find my work important because ... I am able to teach life skills, along with many important topics that I hope students use when making important decisions. The best part is when the students share back that they have applied something they learned in my class.
Since I am the only health teacher, it puts me in the unique position to educate nearly every student that walks the halls.
I take this assignment seriously and recognize the importance of connecting with the many students that walk through my classroom door each day in hopes to make a lifelong impact on them. While learning information is important, being able to apply it in life is the true test of what has been learned. That is my challenge to my students- learn and apply, make decisions based on knowledge.
I became a teacher because ... I changed my major a couple of times in college because I just couldn’t find the perfect fit. I was working on my psychology degree, along with a lot of physical health classes, in hopes to transfer to a college to earn my master’s degree in occupational therapy.
I was well on my way to completing the path for occupational therapy when I mentioned to a fellow track-and-field teammate that I was re-thinking my career path plans. She then suggested that I give some teaching classes a try in my last year. I knew after the first week of classes that semester that I had found what I was meant to do. A bonus to all of this was that I would also be able to explore opportunities in coaching as well. So thankful for that one conversation.
When it comes to my favorite lesson to teach ... This is a tough one. I seriously love all of the topics I teach. it really depends on the day you ask me. Mental health is something that I have really found my stride with over the last few years and earned my master’s degree in school counseling to gain knowledge in that area.
Right now, I am preparing to teach American Red Cross first aid, CPR and AED. I have had several students use these life-saving skills throughout their lives, and that is very rewarding. At least four documented situations in which students have performed life-sustaining CPR on a loved one. It is pretty cool to know that my students cared enough to listen when they sat in the desks in my classroom. However, I recently had a few students donate deer hearts so I rolled with that and worked them in as part of a supplemental lesson to our circulatory system unit. That was a pretty unique day of learning for all of us.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are when ... wow, I don’t think I can pick just one. I have a student share that they used something from a lesson that I taught. This comes in the form of when a student tells me they have helped a friend through a tough time or when I get an email from a parent thanking me for teaching his son CPR so he could literally save his life — just to name a couple. In all fairness, 21 years is a long time to teach. If there was only one “most fulfilling moment,” I don’t think I would have made it this long, loving it as much as I do.
I’m also passionate about ... being an active member of my community and school in more than the classroom teacher role. I have found a platform for this in coaching our junior high cross-country team that has over 120 athletes each year. Along with this, being the co-director of our Freshman Mentor Program has also been a way to connect with more families. I am passionate about surrounding myself with people that will help me reach goals whether it is personally or professionally, in an effort to make a positive impact in the community. Making time for my family is also something I am passionate about. With three daughters always watching, I hope to instill in them a work ethic and a desire to always learn and grow as I try to lead in this area by example. With both my husband, Ryan, and I working in education, we are dedicated to sharing our love of learning and passion for helping others with our children.
As far as my own favorite teacher in school ... I was fortunate enough to go to small schools where I got to know and appreciate every teacher I had. So many come to mind.
I think I am going to focus on a coach that was also my teacher. The lessons I learned from him happened so much more organically in his role as a coach: kindness, patience, leadership and dedication. Those are all attributes that my high school cross-country coach at Newton Community High School, Mike Hartrich, demonstrated, along with many other coaches and teachers I had. The work ethic I used to persevere in my educational endeavors really was no different than what I was being asked to do as a leader on our cross country team. As for my favorite subject, well, I enjoyed a little bit about all of the subjects. On the flip side, there was a little about each subject that I didn’t find enjoyable.
I engage students during this strange time by ... starting every day just having discussion. I like for them to have the opportunity to share. I have found that I can actually get more accomplished during lesson time because they have had a few minutes to relax and then refocus.
A daily check-in is important for all of us. Eye contact, appropriate non-verbal communication skills and understanding how to ask clarifying questions are just a few examples of the pieces to building healthy social skills. No technology is allowed during this important time of working on “social health.” It is pretty cool when part of my curriculum is actually working on relationship building, communication and social skills.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a mental-health counselor or an event planner. I know, two totally different career paths. But, I think I would enjoy both.
ANTHONY ZILIS