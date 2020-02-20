Lisa Milkereit spends her days teaching students at Champaign’s Dr. Howard Elementary to enjoy reading, a skill she traces back to her own second-grade teachers. Here’s more from the Unit 4 interventionist:
I find my work important because ... helping kids to learn to read while also helping them learn to love to read can open so many doors for them. Talking to students about a book that they love is very exciting.
I became a teacher because ... I had amazing teachers growing up who made learning fun and engaging. They made me want to do the same for the students I work with every day.
My favorite teacher was ... my second-grade teacher, Mrs. Richards, at Mark Twain Elementary School in Kankakee. She made everything we did fun, which made you forget that you were actually learning. She had a passion for working with kids and getting them to see their potential.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would ... probably do something in the health field. I would still be helping people, just in a different way.