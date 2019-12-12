If she wasn’t in the line of work she’s in, Westview Elementary’s LISA NGUYEN wouldn’t know what to do with herself.
"This is my 19th year teaching first grade. Just like the movie Forrest Gump, students are like a box of chocolate, you never know what you’re going to get. You have to love chocolate, and I love teaching," says The News-Gazette’s 10th Teacher of the Week of the 2019-20 school year.
My favorite teacher was ... my dad. In Vietnam, he was a math teacher. I remember bringing home geometry homework, and he would use all the tools necessary to get me to understand the concepts. Sometimes, I would just sit back and nod my head even when I had no clue what he was talking about. But what I did learn from him is that a passionate and dedicated teacher is what every child deserves.
I find my work important because ... it’s an investment in the future. Everyone needs teachers, regardless of their future profession. I am helping kids grow academically as well as build character.
When it comes to my most fulfilling moment on the job ... this is a difficult one, because there are so many moments — the moment a student learns something for the first time, the moment a child comforts another child by patting him or her on the shoulder, the moment a student perseveres when something is difficult, the moment a student runs back to you at the end of the day because he or she forgot to give you a hug. These are the moments that keep teachers going.
I became a teacher because ... I enjoy working with kids. I started tutoring in college. It was a rewarding experience to know that my efforts helped kids learn something new and become confident in their abilities.
I’m passionate about ... family. My parents are my first teachers. My siblings are my best friends. My husband is my rock. They give me enough love and support to pass on to my students and my own son.