Just because schools are closed doesn’t mean instruction has stopped. With many educators shifting to online, we’ll continue to spotlight our area’s best through the end of the semester. Send nominations to Anthony Zilis at azilis@news-gazette.com.
In her 34th year of teaching, LISA SPEZIA has had to adapt. With weekly Zoom conference calls, including a scavenger hunt with rewards at the end, she’s taken to the new system quickly with her kindergarten students at Salt Fork North Elementary in Catlin. Here’s more on our Teacher of the Week.
I find my work important because … everything you need to know, you learn in kindergarten. I feel I am responsible for teaching the whole, not just academics.
Teaching them their ABCs is important, but teaching them how to get along with others within their ‘community’ — right now, their classroom — is a lifelong skill. So much to teach.
The selfish part of teaching is that, for me, being around kids helps me gain perspective on life. Kids are so wise and are so fresh with their thoughts that it helps me not take life so seriously or makes me think, “Yeah, why didn’t I think of that?”
I became a teacher because ... from the time I was a teenager and started babysitting little kids, I knew I wanted to do something involving children. I didn’t really know I wanted to be a teacher until I was in college. As soon as I was in a classroom as part of my college classes, I knew that’s what I wanted to do. I had some great cooperating teachers at the schools I went to. I took a long term sub job in kindergarten in Danville and fell in love with 5- to 6-year-olds!
I’m engaging students during remote learning by ... mostly meeting with the students every Wednesday via Zoom. At first, we just talked to each other about home, missing school and getting used to talking into a camera. Then we started doing show and tell, a few games, including an indoor scavenger hunt.
Everyone was a winner, so I delivered treats to every participant’s house. It was a fun day. I also let parents know that they are doing great ... and to do what they can do and not to stress about anything. Parents have sent pictures and videos of their child reading. So good!
As far as my most fulfilling moment on the job ... I can think of two.
1. Watching a child begin to solve problems with peers on their own. It’s a growing process. Some children don’t know what to say in difficult situations with their peers. So with ‘coaching’ and telling them maybe exactly what to say to help them be brave enough to express their feelings, you watch them develop their social skills.
Then, one day, it happens. You hear them talking to one of their peers and echoing the words that you have been helping them say. Priceless.
2. When a child realizes they can read. The best.
I’m also passionate about … animals. I believe the way people treat animals tells a lot about what kind of person they are.
My favorite teacher was ... Mrs. Ames, my third-grade teacher. I remember her as having a loving and caring demeanor. So gentle ... even when I talked in school when I wasn’t supposed to. I think that happened a lot.
Her caring and gentle attitude motivated me to want to do well. I try to keep that in mind with my students.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a librarian. I would read stories to kids every day.
ANTHONY ZILIS
Principal ERIC FREE says: “Overall, she is just a caring individual who strongly believes in educating the whole child. She is patient and creative. She does an excellent job preparing our students for a positive school career.”