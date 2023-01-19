Lyndsey Breymeyer knew early in life she wanted to be a teacher. When she fell in love with music, the Urbana High School graduate found a perfect match in music education.
After working for two years at Gerber School at Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana, the former Eastern Illinois marching band member began teaching music at Broadmeadow Elementary School in Rantoul in 2014. She’s been there ever since.
In addition to her teaching duties, Breymeyer has taught private music lessons and volunteers with the Salvation Army music program.
“Not only does she teach kids about music in the school, but she also teaches them from her own home,” said Elisabeth Lomax, whose two children are former students of Breymeyer. “She helps her fellow teachers also when she has free time, and she would do anything for any kid around.”
I find my work important because ... Most people think I am just a music teacher, but I am so much more! Yes, I teach music, but I am also indirectly teaching them literacy, math and social skills. I teach my kids to believe in themselves, to not be afraid to make mistakes and to keep trying. I make sure they know that practice makes progress, not perfection. I watch these kids learn and grow on a daily, weekly and yearly basis. It is pretty special that I get to work with every student in the entire school.
I became a teacher because ... I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a teacher. I care and want to be a positive influence on the lives of kids. I want to uplift kids and inspire them to try their very best. I specifically became a music teacher because music had such an impact on my life growing up. It gave me an outlet. I want to share my passion for music with kids. Regardless of whether they choose to make a career out of music or not, I want them to at least have a different way to appreciate ways of thinking and living that they can carry with them throughout their entire life. I hope that someday, they will be touched by music in some way, shape or form.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... My favorite lesson I teach every year is the story of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” We discuss how the story behind the song is a lot like 9/11. We compare and contrast the two. We finish the lesson by watching performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by celebrities they are familiar with. With the littler kids, we listen to the song, and we do an activity with beanbags to follow along.
My favorite unit I teach is the ukulele, recorder and guitar. Yes, I am the weirdo that enjoys hearing 30 recorders playing in a room at one time ... haha. In all seriousness, I teach these units to the third- through fifth-graders. I get to bring out my band-geek side and teach the bigger instruments. I look forward to it, and so do the kids!
My most fulfilling moment on the job was/is when ... I take groups of students to The Villas of Holly Brook in Rantoul to sing songs and visit with the residents. So far this school year, I have taken a group of students at Halloween time and another at Christmas. Seeing the kids sing and give handshakes, hugs and high-fives to the residents is heartwarming. The smiles on the residents’ faces make it even more rewarding! I am trying to do this on a more regular basis.
I keep students engaged by ... teaching activities that are creative, disciplined and flexible and work cooperatively with others.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... My family is the number-one thing that I am passionate about. I have a fantastic husband that supports me in everything I do. We are also raising two precious little boys, Malcolm (6) and Sebastian (almost 4). They all teach me new things each and every day. They encourage me to be my best, even when I don’t feel my best. They love me unconditionally. I hope I am doing the same for them!
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Obviously, I loved all things music! I was in the band, jazz band, pep band and marching bands. Besides music, I loved my English classes. Call me strange, but I loved writing essays.
I have a lot of favorite teachers. Some of them are now retired or deceased, but these are some of the ones that had a huge impact on me: Thomas Paine Elementary teachers Kay Grabow and Patsy Pratt, retired Urbana Middle School band director Karen DeBauche, former Urbana High School band director Mark Day, Urbana High School band director Darren Hicks, private trumpet instructor Sal Percoco, former EIU director of music education Rebecca Schutte, and former EIU and current University of Illinois marching band director Barry Houser. Also, my baby sitter, Joy Gabel, had a huge influence on my wanting to work with kids and had a huge impact on me when I was growing up.
My grandmother Dorothy Palmer was my biggest influencer in music. She was the one who started my love for music. She never missed one of my music events. She gave me private piano lessons when I was 5 years old. She accompanied me on the piano for all of my trumpet solos throughout my time in school. She played piano for my wedding. I wouldn’t love music as much as I do if it wasn’t for her and her love for music.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything outside of education. If I weren’t a music teacher, I would probably be a classroom teacher or a special-education teacher. If I had to choose something outside of education, I’d be finding some way to be part of the Nintendo Symphony Orchestra (haha), or a castaway on “Survivor.”
