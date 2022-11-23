Madelyn Garrison may only be in her second year as a kindergarten teacher, but the 2021 Illinois State University graduate, who previously worked at the preschool level, has quickly made an impact at Salt Fork South Elementary School.
Whether she’s teaching students to communicate or creating a memorable 100th day of school, Garrison strives to give her students a positive experience during their first year of school.
“Miss Garrison has been an excellent addition to the Salt Fork community,” Principal Brian Allensworth said. “She has shown very quickly to be a valued member of our teaching staff through her work ethic and ability to connect with her students. She is willing to do anything to advocate for the betterment of her students, and we know she will continue to grow into a wonderful educator.”
I find my work important because … Kindergarten is the foundation for so many skills students will need in future schooling and in life. Although we learn academics in kindergarten, we also learn so much more. We spend our year learning to communicate, to listen, to be a friend, to be creative and to persevere through challenges. I love that for many students, I provide them their first all day school experience. I hope that I am able to provide a positive school experience for students that leaves a lasting impression and excites them for years to come.
I became a teacher because … I have always looked up to my teachers growing up and wanted to be a teacher. As I grew up, I realized that I love being around and guiding students in the early childhood years. Each of my experiences working with children has affirmed that early childhood is where my heart is.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … I love any time we can create a fun and memorable day for students. On the 100th day of school, we do a glow day to celebrate being 100 days brighter. We spend the day with the lights off and blacklights on doing fun activities to review the skills we have learned over the year. We use neon Wiki Stix to build sight words, use blacklight flashlights to find hidden CVC words, work on fine motor skills, and count to 100 by tens and ones. Although we practice lots of academic skills, we also have a dance party and have plenty of fun to celebrate our learning. Last year was so fun, and I am looking forward to continuing with this tradition and making it something kindergarten students remember for years to come and preschool students look forward to.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was/is when … I love watching my students grow from the beginning of the year to the end of the year. Kindergarten is a year of so much growth, and I love getting a front row seat to this. Kindergarten-aged students are also so fun and loving! The relationships I make with students each year are so fulfilling, and getting to spend my time with them and helping them grow brings me so much joy!
Something else I’m passionate about is … I love incorporating play into my classroom. Whether it’s making a play-based activity to practice a skill or exploratory “free” play, students learn so much from it. I am so glad to be at a school that knows the value of this time in kindergarten. It is fun to see students playing school or applying what we are learning into their play. One of my favorite examples was last year after finishing “Magic Tree House” as a read aloud, they started acting out the story at play time. They were very creative when picking what toys to use to create the props they needed. Watching them act out the story we had read was so rewarding.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … I have always loved reading. My favorite elementary teacher was Joyce Dorsey, former second-grade teacher at Crescent City Grade School. I remember listening to her read to us each day and our fun dinosaur unit! My favorite teachers that I have learned from in more recent years are Brenda Weir (former preschool teacher at Sarah Raymond) and Laura Jenkins (Salt Fork South kindergarten). These two teachers have been great mentors to me and helped shape me into the teacher I am today. They both showed me the importance of bringing fun into the classroom and loving on students. They both have helped to build my skills as an educator, allowing me to feel prepared and confident in my teaching ability. I am so thankful for the opportunities I have had to learn from these two amazing teachers, along with others throughout the last few years.
I engage students during this strange time by … I try to make learning as hands-on and fun as I can. Creating games and fun activities to practice skills we are working on is something I enjoy doing, and I see more engagement and growth from students when we do these activities. This year, I am putting a focus on giving students more choice and control in their learning. Instead of telling them which game we are doing each day, I create several games practicing the same skills and let them choose what they would like to do. As a newer teacher, I am always learning and growing. My love for learning and creating helps my students because I am always looking for ways to better my teaching for them.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … I love interior design and making spaces inviting. As fun as I think this would be to do as a career, I can’t imagine not spending my days in the classroom.
