Third-grade teacher MarLesa Rose didn’t decide to become an educator until her sophomore year of college, but she wound up choosing a career that would span 30 years at the same school. In the year of her retirement, her impact is as strong as ever at Salt Fork North Elementary School.
I find my work important because ... children are important. I love the feeling of accomplishment, seeing students grow in knowledge, confidence and skills.
I became a teacher because ... I love working with children and making a positive difference in their lives. I did not decide to become a teacher until my second year of college. I pursued teaching after taking a humanities class that required working with children in neighboring schools. The best moment for a teacher is witnessing a student grasp a concept for the first time. There is no better reward than helping a student finally reach clarity. This moment can be life-changing for both student and teacher. It was then experiencing “that moment” when I made my decision to be a teacher.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... My favorite part of my day is reading one of my favorite chapter books to my class. I love when they are fully engaged and excited to hear what will happen next.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are ... Each day is a chance to work with young minds and teach new things. Every day, I see smiles on children’s faces, those are the most fulfilling moments.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... my family. I enjoy many things in life, but what I enjoy the most is spending time with my family.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... as a junior at Catlin High School, my English teacher, Mrs. Huchel, inspired me. She had a magical way of making learning meaningful and fun. She made every student in her class believe they could accomplish any dream if they worked hard enough. I hope that I help my students create memories that will inspire them to become future educators.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a flight attendant. I would love to meet new and interesting people and travel the world.