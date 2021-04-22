Teacher of the Week: Meghan Burgess

Email nominations to Anthony Zilis at azilis@news-gazette.com

Meghan Burgess, 5th Grade, Holy Cross Elementary School
Meghan Burgess called it the best graduation gift she could have asked for. Just a few days before commencement at Illinois Wesleyan University in 2015, she was offered a fifth-grade teaching position at Holy Cross Elementary School. Six years later, she’s still enjoying the little moments on the job, like when she sees the faces of her entire class light up when she reaches the exciting part of a story. This week’s Teacher of the Week has tried to make sure she keeps kids engaged as much as possible this year, whether that means meeting with them individually, providing them with their own dry-erase board and marker or telling them to get up and do jumping jacks in the middle of a school day.
I find my work important because ... I know that students decide at a very young age whether or not they “like” or feel like they are “good at” school. I hope to be that person that not just teaches students content, but helps them realize what they are truly capable of. As a teacher, I have the ability to help students realize their potential and give them the tools to achieve.
I became a teacher because ... I always knew that I wanted to work with children, and more importantly, I knew that I wanted to have some sort of positive impact on a child’s life — no matter how big or small. I have always loved school, and I’ve always had a passion for learning. Teaching gives me the ability to work with kids, teach them to love learning, and it also gives me the opportunity to learn from them how to be a better person daily.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... my American Revolution unit. Students get to pick a new persona — complete with a traditional colonial name, colonial job with salary, and they are given a political party: Patriot, Loyalist or Neutralist. Students actually are “taxed” in similar ways that the colonists were, which really brings history alive. They learn Congressional procedure and how to debate, then I host three different Congresses where each side debates the actual issues colonists voted on in the past. I am always impressed with their arguments, and it is amazing to see students step into those roles.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... there are so many! I love when something finally “clicks” for students, especially those that had been struggling with a topic for a while. One moment in particular was this year while we had to be fully remote. We were finishing up one of our novel studies and I had all students turn on their cameras during our meet so I could see their faces. This novel ends perfectly, with all the characters and their storylines coming together on the very last page. When I read the “big reveal,” I was able to see the jaws drop and the huge smiles from every single student at the exact same time because we were remote. It was something I don’t typically experience, as I’m not able to always see all the students at the same time. It was so cool to see the realization hit them at once.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... cooking! I learned to cook when I was pretty young, and you’ll always find Food Network on in the background. Cooking is both a stress relief and a science. I love trying new recipes, and I really do just love the process.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... I’ve had many influential teachers in my school career! Ms. Vigour from Schlarman High School taught chemistry, and she was the first person who truly made me interested in the sciences. She turned difficult, abstract concepts into lessons that connected to our daily lives. Aside from science, my favorite subject was Reading.
I engage students during this strange time by ... making sure to meet with my virtual students multiple times throughout the day — both for live class sessions and by staying on just to talk. I’ve tried my best to modify all my lessons to still make them accessible to those virtual students and to keep my in-person students socially distanced. I’ve also found a lot of success in turning regular lessons into exercise opportunities; we will get up and do squats or jumping jacks based on the type of question or answer.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a pediatrician. However, I truly cannot see myself doing anything other than a profession within the field of education. I truly love my job.