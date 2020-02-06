From the time she was in second grade, Melissa Sanders knew she wanted to be a teacher, but until a year ago, she didn’t realize special education was her calling. The Unity East teacher in the SPECTRUM preschool program told the News-Gazette about why she teaches, how she engages with young students who are getting a jump on school, and what she likes to do outside of school.
I find my work important because ... I live to show my children that they matter in this world. My classroom is a blended general and special-education early-childhood classroom. It is my daily task to include the children that would typically be left out in all activities that the remainder of the class does. I love my job as a preschool teacher, but watching children with special-education needs make their growth and strides is why I do what I do. It is most important to me to bring them up to their peers’ capabilities. Seeing the “ah-ha” moments and the twinkle in their little eyes with their huge smiles lets me know I am in a profession I was meant to be in.
I became a teacher because ... I wanted to make a difference for children. I wanted to be the one to put a child on the correct path of loving school and, more importantly, loving to learn. I wanted to be the one to encourage parents that their child will be OK coming to me, and then continuing to encourage the parents that they will be OK moving on to kindergarten without me. The bond between a teacher and parents are the most important aspect of a child’s education. I wanted to be that teacher that set the foundation up to create the future. I could be teaching the next homemaker, the next engineer, the next president, who knows!
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... play. When I say play, I fully intend to get messy! Young children don’t understand how to play with peers, and it is up to me to teach this. When a child plays, the child is learning so much through his/her surroundings. A child is learning patience when taking a turn, counting through games, letters through reading, writing in art or mud, respect for the world, and how to communicate with others in a way that is caring. Play is research. Children should explore their world, how it works and how they can take care of it, and I do my best to facilitate that learning!
When it comes to my most fulfilling moment on the job was ... nothing quite compares to seeing my children with delays meet milestones, big or little. Something as simple as using a hand gesture to communicate, pressing a button, pulling up to furniture, kneeling or standing, or learning to feed themselves or even talk. These things are what motivate me to keep pushing them daily. They may not like me at the moment, but these successes are massive for them and for me!
Something else I’m passionate about is ... being a mom. I have a 5-year-old daughter, Makynze, who is the light of my life. She and I love to bake, spend time outside and also snuggle under the blankets together while watching a movie. When I am not teaching, she is my focus.
My favorite teacher and subject to study when I was in school were ... Mrs. Janice Fogerson, Mrs. Elizabeth Cottle and Mrs. Karen Schweighart.
I was a student of Mrs. Fogerson’s in sixth grade at East Prairie Middle School in Tuscola. She helped me through a lot of junior high issues. She also helped get me through some major personal things that happened in my life and was my number-one supporter when times were tough. I will never forget when a bunch of us girls had the worst time understanding fractions. We were all crying about how we didn’t understand, so she pulled us all to her room during study hall. She put tissues in the middle of the circle, and told us we were having a fractions cry party, let us cry some more, and then helped us get through the chapter! I will always be grateful for those parties!
Mrs. Cottle was my high school family and consumer science teacher. She literally changed my life! She was the one that was there to put my head on straight when I was down on myself. She taught me to stand up for myself. She’s also the reason why I wear flip flops and socks in the winter because if Cottle can, anyone can. The two most important things that I learned from her classes were “Use a rubber scraper; you can feed 16 more people with what’s left in that bowl,” and “It doesn’t matter what you eat for breakfast, just eat something!”
Mrs. Schweighart took on high school family and consumer science when Mrs. Cottle retired. Being honest, no one was going to replace my Mrs. Cottle. Little did I know, Mrs. Schweighart was just as awesome. She was my confidant. She helped me survive high school. She is the teacher I am still in contact with today.
You see, it’s all about the relationships a teacher makes with their students that sets them apart. This teacher made sure I knew I was important and I mattered. I would not be the teacher I am today without her by my side every step of the way!
The last 2 years of employment I have had wonderful mentorship from my administrator, Lori Bednarz. When I was hired for my current position I honestly had no clue what I was getting myself into, other than that I was teaching and it’s what I wanted to do. She took my hand and guided me through special-education processes and has helped mold me into the teacher I am today. Had I never been given this opportunity, I would have never fully known my love for special education and teaching in general. Her encouragement, patience and guidance is how all administrators should be. I sure got lucky!
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a stay-at-home mom. However, I have wanted to be a teacher since second grade. One year for Christmas I received a chalkboard and dry-erase easel, and I used to set up my bedroom like a classroom. I would make my stuffed animals, siblings and any other family members that came to my house play school. As rewards, my mom would take me to the teacher store and she would find old discontinued school books for me to teach with. Needless to say, this is my calling. I did not know that special education would be the top of my calling until last year, but teaching was always and will always be what I am meant to do!