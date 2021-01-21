Teacher of the Week: Melissa Wheeler

CHAMPAIGN — For Melissa Wheeler, this year has been all about trial and error.
During a first semester that was almost entirely remote, the Dr. Howard Elementary teacher has tried to engage her fourth-graders through writing about the importance of voting, through the experiences they’ve had during the pandemic, and through simply letting them talk.
Wheeler simply wants to engage her students, however she can, as she’s always done throughout a 12-year career that has included stops in Syracuse, N.Y., and Oakland.
“She’s always willing to help students, families and colleagues,” Principal Suzanne Meislahn said. “She even buys supplies for her students from her own pocket. Quite simply, she just loves what she does, and her students love her.”
Melissa Wheeler, 4th Grade, Dr. Howard Elementary School, Champaign
I find my work important because ... My big passion is equity and justice in education. I believe that literacy is a powerful tool in that work. I also believe that the dream of a better tomorrow starts right here in our classrooms. I want my students to leave our space feeling confident, empowered and important. I want them to know that they have a voice that can be used to affect change in the world around them and that I will help them find ways to use that voice. Elementary classrooms create amazing opportunities to learn how to be together. We can build community with one another, work on restoration with one another, and learn how to support one another in our goals. We can break the school-to-prison pipeline. We can create safe spaces to learn, question, try and achieve. Yes, there are big systemic changes that need to take place. Yes, I advocate fiercely for those changes. The classroom is a sphere in which I have influence and also in which my students can have influence. We can create the changes we want in small ways now, learn how to thrive within them, and power up for the road ahead!
I became a teacher because ... There is no better feeling in the world than seeing a child light up with understanding. Helping someone grasp that one thing that has stumped them brings a special joy to my soul! Watching children step into their power, learn empathy and compassion for others, find their voices, and use them to create a better world is a privilege and an honor.
My favorite lesson that I teach is ... Identity Webs. We use Sara Ahmed’s amazing book “Being the Change: Lessons and Strategies to Teach Social Comprehension” to really explore our identities, how we see the world, and how the world sees us. Over time, students create Identity Webs that show who they are with pictures and words. Then, they create an outer web around their art. In that outer web, they write labels that they have been given by other people. My favorite part is having my students cross out those labels and replace them with a positive truth. For example, I had a student put “foreigner” on her outer web, then cross it out and write “I belong here in my community just like everyone else!” We share our Identity Webs with the class as part of our community building. We are always learning more about one another so we can understand each other better.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... As a literacy nut, seeing a student finish his first book ever was wonderful! He was a student who didn’t consider himself to be a reader. Over time, he became convinced otherwise! The elation on his face and in his voice when he closed the big volume he had chosen and finally finished was worth far more than words could express. His view of himself changed that day. He saw that he was capable of more than he had thought!
Something else I’m passionate about is ... I LOVE being in the woods! So, I adore camping, hiking, wandering, even running trails! The trees are my happy place, and I spend as much time as possible in them!
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... My first-grade teacher at West Boulevard Elementary School in Boardman, Ohio, Mrs. Stiles, was my favorite! She was fun and happy! She found joy in teaching us, and that brought joy to our learning and the time we had with her! She is who first made me want to be a teacher.
I engage students during this strange time by ... As always, I try to make my lessons as relevant as possible to my students’ lives. Telling a fourth-grader that they need to learn how to write an opinion paragraph so that someday they will get a good grade in high school or be able to write compelling college entrance essays is a no-go. This fall, with all of the buzz about the election going on around them, though, they were able to see value in learning how to write an effective opinion piece to convince their families and neighbors to get out and vote. We talked about how change happens and what voice we, as citizens, have. Then we learned how to write those thoughts in friendly letters and sent them to the newspaper.
Outside of changing up the context of what I’m teaching, I also try to change up the delivery. There is a lot going on around my students while I’m asking for their attention on a screen. I’m aware of that. So, this has been a year full of trial and error. If something I’m doing doesn’t seem to be reaching them, I’m moving on to try something else. I give my students as much talk time as possible. I want their input on everything, and I take suggestions, too. Kids can be incredibly insightful about what they are experiencing and ways we can improve it. I’m willing to try anything, and if there is a learning payoff, we’ll keep it in our practices.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... lost. This is my heart, my hope for the future, and my passion. I wavered for a moment before college because my curiosity about the world was overwhelming. Did I want to study marine biology? Maybe astrophysics? What about nursing? There are so many options and so much I want to learn! In the end, teaching provides me with lots of opportunities to explore so many different learning areas, and ultimately, to help my students find what gets them excited, too.