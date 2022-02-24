Teacher of the Week: Melody Chiang, Edison Middle School, Social Studies
Nominate a teacher by emailing Anthony Zilis at azilis@news-gazette.com.
During her six-year teaching career, Melody Chiang has often found herself losing her voice at the start of a new school year, when she starts speaking loudly again after giving her teaching voice a few months off.
Earlier this year, the Edison Middle School social-studies teacher found out something powerful about her students when she wasn’t able to lead class in the normal way.
“After some explaining and joking about whispering all day, students were quick to pipe in and say, ‘We can lead warm-ups today! We got you, Ms. Chiang,’ and jumped into action,” Chiang said. “They took it from there that day, and ever since, they’ll lead class from time to time just for fun. As their teacher, it was so great to see them take ownership of their learning — they put in the effort, are focused, and quite thoughtful about some of the narratives we study. But even just as regular person who is a part of our classroom, it was so nice to see them care about me, too.”
To student Jordan Rinkenberger, that empathy is earned.
“She really cares about her students,” said Chiang’s current student. “At the beginning of every class, she checks in with students to make sure that they are doing OK. She makes her lessons fun, and listens to her students’ needs. In addition, she is always smiling and waving to people in the halls, helping kids cross the streets safely after school, subs when there are teachers out, and is all around super nice and supportive.”
I find my work important because ... my students are trusting me with their minds, hearts, and a portion of their lives. Each day with them matters to me, and even one class period can make a difference in their day.
I became a teacher because ... I am so thankful for the opportunities for growth that my teachers, coaches, and trusted adults created for me as a young person; I feel inspired to do the same for the next generation.
My favorite or most unique lesson that I teach is ... our World War I simulation activity, which is similar to the game of “Risk.” It’s fun to see all types of learners engage, think strategically as teams, and compete.
My favorite part of my job is when ... students come back to visit me, invite me to award ceremonies or their graduation, and email me about how they are doing or what they are up to recently. What a joy to see them grow and laugh with them about funny moments from class!
My most fulfilling moment on the job was when ... my students began to help one another in class when I lost my voice. So many students stepped up to participate in our established routines. There were student-led warm ups, students helped to clarify questions for one another, and they were able to lead and work together. In a strange way, it was fulfilling to take a back seat in the learning process. Students helping students to be their best is always special to see.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... making sure I am trying to become a better daughter, sister, friend, and colleague. I’m passionate about learning as much as I can, and making sure I always give anything my best shot. Finally, I really love tennis and am passionate about ripping a clean forehand down the line for a winner when I get the chance!
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Ms. Free (AP Stats), Mr. Seiple (dean of students/baseball coach, Hall of Fame 2015 — now retired), and Mrs. Rogers (guidance counselor) are just a few of the incredible teachers and staff at Naperville Central High School who challenged me academically, but also supported me while I underwent chemotherapy. It really takes a village.
As far as favorite subjects, I actually really loved math; it helped me make sense of the world. Plus, our math teachers were hilarious, encouraging, and excellent at what they do.
I’ve adjusted during this strange time by ... adding to my hobbies (cars, golf, painting) and leaning into Instagram.
I engage students during this strange time by ... asking them about the latest games and fads. I’ll also ask about the latest slang on TikTok ... and then make them cringe when I try to use it.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... possibly a chef. I enjoy creating and eating good food, and love how meals bring people together.
— Anthony Zilis