For Mike Slagor, the idea to teach special education was planted in high school, when he took notice of children with disabilities — and the unequal ways they were treated — while working at a camp.
The Buffalo native moved to Champaign-Urbana to go to the University of Illinois in 2005, and he never left, spending the last 16 years at Champaign Central.
I find my work important because … I’ve always enjoyed working on behalf of people who have been traditionally marginalized, or being a voice for people who may not have a voice.
I became a teacher because … When I worked a summer recreation camp in high school, I saw how differently some of the students with disabilities were treated and thought that I could problem solve, collaborate and make things more inclusive for the students with disabilities amongst their peers without disabilities.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … I get the unique opportunity to help teach students how to work in various settings. I get to teach students how to have job internships in our school building and with community businesses, so I always enjoy setting up job experiences with different businesses around town, because that can sometimes result in partnerships for years or create new opportunities for our students once they graduate high school.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are when … I am thanked. There are some days when I feel like all I do is give and give and give, but that is typically the plight of an educator. However, many people do not realize how much it means to me when a student or parent or colleague thanks me for the job that I am doing.
I keep students engaged by … I can be pretty loud, sarcastic and humorous, so that engagement usually comes in the form of humor.
Something else I’m passionate about is … Coaching my daughters’ softball teams. This is the third season I have done it, and I look forward to it each night. It is great to be outside with a bunch of young minds, much younger than the teenagers that I work with on a daily basis. There’s so much child development and teaching to it. It feels like an extension of my current job, but it’s just outside on a field instead of a classroom.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … Easy: Mark Flynn, Akron Central High School, Akron, N.Y. He was my music teacher from seventh grade through 12th grade. I spent so much time learning the trumpet from him, performed and competed in jazz band, concert band, pep band and marching band. He took us all across the country on trips, and I was even motivated to keep playing in college. Not only that, but he taught me how to fold laundry when we were getting our uniforms together. He taught me how to budget money when we were on trips or doing fundraising, and he taught me how to push myself to new limits as a musician.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … a chef. I love to eat, and my wife and I joke that we are short-order cooks at home for our kids. Especially over the summer when we are prepping breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, it feels like a 24/7/365 Waffle House in our kitchen.
— ANTHONY ZILIS