Generations of students have taken a seat in Pat Prall’s classroom over her 46-year career. She’s taken them on trips to Europe, crafted creative lessons and turned them into human chess pieces. Now in her last year, she won’t teach in a classroom again, but she’s making sure she’s still affecting students at Danville's Schlarman Academy and exposing them to the religious world.
I find my work important because ... as a high school theology teacher, I am entrusted with my students’ spiritual well-being as well as their academic success.
I became a teacher because ... I have always wanted to be a teacher. At 5 years old, I would line up cardboard boxes as desks with my dolls acting as my students and I would put sticker stars galore all over the ‘desks.’ Later on, my older brother, Tom, became a wonderful high school teacher and I saw how much he loved being a teacher.
I’m engaging students during remote learning by ... most recently having them watch Andrea Bocelli’s ‘Hope in Music’ concert that he gave to the world on Easter Sunday from the Cathedral in Milan, Italy — the Duomo. The students wrote a reflection paper in response to the concert and their insights were remarkable.
The most unique lesson that I teach is ... challenging my students to design and then build a cathedral as part of their study of the Middle Ages. One memorable cathedral was made entirely of cake and icing. After giving the project an ‘A,’ the class then happily ate it after school. Also, after teaching them to play chess, they become living chess pieces and move around on a gigantic board of their making.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is ... seeing the many children of former students now sitting in my classroom. Just thinking about that makes me smile and feel very content.
I’m also passionate about ... traveling. For many years, I took students to Europe on educational trips. To watch their reaction to St. Peter’s Basilica, the Louvre, Versailles, Notre-Dame de Paris, a London play ... is very satisfying to a teacher.
My own favorite teacher was ... Mrs. Morrison, who taught British Literature at Danville Junior College, before it was DACC. She opened the world to me by encouraging me to study abroad.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a librarian. To be surrounded by books would be bliss.