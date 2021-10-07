Teacher of the Week: Sarah Dyer, Lincoln Trail Elementary in Mahomet
After spending 16 years teaching her own elementary school class, 14 of them in the Mahomet-Seymour school district, Sarah Dyer decided to take on a new challenge this year.
Now, she leads the STEAM Lab at Lincoln Trail Elementary, a program in its first year in which she teaches students in a hands-on way about science, technology, engineering, art, and math.
“This is a new position for our school and Sarah is building this program from nothing,” Principal Megan Hunter said. “I think she started the program with a box of Popsicle sticks and a bag of cotton balls. So, seriously, nothing! In just a few short months, she has developed curricular units and has worked with the community to secure donations to make her ideas and visions a reality. The students at Lincoln Trail are thrilled to go to the STEAM lab each week.”
The aspect I find most important about my work is ... showing kids that their education is important and how learning is so exciting. My new work in the STEAM Lab is so exciting and allows kids to make discoveries, investigate and work with their hands. It truly appeals to so many children’s learning styles! It also allows students to work through challenges and work on problem solving.
I became a teacher because ... I enjoyed working with kids and wanted to make a positive impact on students. I love the variety in each day and the “ah-ha” moments that students have.
My favorite lesson to teach is ... Math was always my favorite to teach in fifth grade. I really loved lessons that I could make hands-on such as volume or measurement. In the STEAM Lab, I have really enjoyed the paper engineering activities that the kids have done. Watching the kids work together to make cool things out of paper and tape is really exciting.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are ... the connections that I make with my students that continue long after they have left my classroom. Following their successes through junior high and high school is such a joy!
Something else I’m passionate about is ... coaching!
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Joan Jordan, my fifth-grade teacher. Mrs. Jordan taught me the value in hard work. She gave me tremendous study habits very early on that I have used all the way to through my schooling. Gena (Galyean) Albanese was my high school English teacher. Miss G, as we called her, showed me the value in relationships. She took the time to get to know us and treated us like individuals.
I engage students during this strange time by ... hands-on, hands-on, hands-on! Trying to get the students engaged in the STEAM Lab by always having something for them to get their hands on during the class period.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a nurse.