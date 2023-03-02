When he graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1989, Scott Stewart was hired for his first job as a physical-education teacher in the Danville school district, splitting his time between Meade Park abd Northeast elementary schools.
The next year, he was assigned to Meade Park full time, and he’s been there ever since. After 32 years of making kids’ days, the Forrest native will retire at the end of the school year.
“Mr. Stewart has a heart of gold and makes P.E. class enjoyable for all,” Principal Tanner DeLaurier said. “Always a smile on his face and positive attitude. It is never a bad day in the gym with Mr. Stewart. We have parents of current students that cannot wait to talk about having Mr. Stewart when they went to Meade Park.”
I find my work important because ... young people’s first experience of the “real world” is in elementary school. Teachers have a responsibility to help students grow and achieve their goals. Teachers help to develop good work ethics, kindness and empathy in their students through everyday experiences with their classmates and other teachers.
I became a teacher because ... I always enjoyed school when I was young. Mrs. Haab, one of my high school teachers, invited me to assist with her P.E. classes knowing that I enjoyed sports. Combining the two seemed natural to me. Being around the students helps me feel young and keeps me active.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... the many activities that we do with the parachute. The kids always have fun playing “cat and mouse.” They always seem to have smiles on their faces on parachute days.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are ... the friendly greetings that I get every day, all day long. I always enjoy hearing, “Mr. Stewart, I hope I have P.E. today,” or “What are we doing in P.E. today?” It gives me a good feeling knowing that the students look forward to coming to school and coming to my class.
I keep students engaged by ... doing a different activity every day and choosing activities that have the whole class active at the same time.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... growing vegetables in my garden. After harvest, I really enjoy canning and preserving them. I have been told by many that selling my salsa, sauces and pickles could be my second career after retirement. I also love the St. Louis Cardinals.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Mrs. Ruth Haab, Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School, because she gave me the opportunity to see what a career in education would be like. I respected her passion and enthusiasm for education and the way that she cared for her students.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... either a conservation officer or a police officer. Both of those occupations would be exciting and different every day — the same things I love about teaching!
— ANTHONY ZILIS