Growing up in a military family, Serra Nicolette moved constantly, spending time living in Alabama, Arizona, Texas and Illinois, along with six years in Germany. When she went to the University of Illinois, though, she found a permanent home.
Over a 27-year career, the Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation Shining Star Award winner has taught five different grades — from first to seventh grades — in multiple districts. Two years ago, she began teaching in Champaign Unit 4’s Restore Program, an alternative school for struggling elementary school students.
I find my work important because … I love helping kids see their potential. I love developing a relationship with each student and with their parents and working together for the success of the child. And it’s different for every student.
I became a teacher because … I love helping kids learn. I used to play “school” as a kid with my poor sister, and it never stopped!
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … I’ve had a lot of fun lessons over the years with so many different grades, but one of my favorites was when I taught a first-grade unit in social studies about holidays and celebrations around the world. My students made passports and “packed” their suitcases. Then I turned the chairs in the classroom into an “airplane,” and we traveled to different countries to learn about holidays, food and culture. They had so much fun, and so did I!
My most fulfilling moments on the job are when … I help my students understand a concept, and you see their confidence grow! It is so fulfilling when I see students not afraid to try something new and enjoy it as well. I also enjoy helping new teachers as well. I love to coach or mentor first-year teachers. It is so fulfilling to see a new teacher develop their own style of teaching and classroom community.
I keep students engaged by … being flexible! Knowing that all my students don’t learn the same way and being willing to change things even in the moment to help them understand. I don’t think I have ever taught a lesson the same way from year to year because my classes and students are different from year to year. Being willing to recognize that and adjust has made me a better teacher and has kept my students engaged.
Something else I’m passionate about is … I am passionate about my own children, Lily and Sam. I love them dearly and love being a part of their lives, I also love my dogs and traveling.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … Mr. Koehler, a high school history teacher, from O’Fallon Township High School. I had several great history teachers in high school, but his passion for history and the way he presented all sides to events in history made his students really think. He was an inspiration the way he taught his students for me because not only do I love history, but I wanted to be a teacher like him for my own students.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … a party planner or personal shopper.
— ANTHONY ZILIS