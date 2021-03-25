Teacher of the Week: Sondra Burwell, special education, Villa Grove Elementary
When she began teaching seven years ago in a second-grade classroom in Arthur, Sondra Burwell loved the job right away. It wasn’t until two years later, though, that she found what she now calls her true calling.
Burwell was moved to a special-education classroom. As she saw her students progress, she realized it was the role for her. For the last three years, she’s taught special education in her hometown at Villa Grove Elementary School, and she’s fit right in.
“She has stepped up and supported our special-education department in so many ways,” Principal Bobby Beck said. “Sondra goes above and beyond with everything that she does.”
I find my work important because ... My job is so rewarding, because every day I get the opportunity to work with the most incredible students. They work so hard, and just seeing them make progress, no matter the size, makes me proud to be their teacher. I love that I get to start their day with a smile and can provide them a safe environment where they can build skills they need to have in order to be successful in life. Every student has the ability to learn. It just takes patience and a lot of love to unlock the key to their learning styles.
I became a teacher because ... it is all I have ever wanted to be. I am passionate about making a difference in my students’ lives and advocating for inclusion. What I didn’t know when I became a teacher was that those same students that I would be pushing to do their best would actually make me a better person every day just by getting to know them.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach
is ... It’s hard for me to pick a favorite lesson or unit, because I teach to the ability levels of my students, and those levels are ever changing. The subject I most like teaching is life skills. We work on skills like making snacks, cleaning, ordering food and making purchases. These skills are necessary to everyday life. It brings me so much joy watching them complete a learned task all by themselves. They see so much freedom with learned independence.
My most fulfilling moment on the job ... would have to be every year at eighth-grade promotion. I am honored watching them beam with pride as they stand with their classmates to receive their certificates. Also, hearing from their high-school teachers about how well they are doing is just as rewarding.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... the Special Olympics. I am Villa Grove school district head coach, and each year, we try making the program bigger and better. Recently, we partnered with the high school student-athletes to help the team during practices. I’m not really sure who has benefited more from this partnership. The athletes look up to the high school coaches, and the high school student coaches have expressed that the experience has been life-changing. Last year, Villa Grove started doing its part to support the Special Olympics and participated in the Polar Plunge. The VG Minions received second place for raising $4.444. We had over 20 plungers, including both principals.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Sandy Koss. She was my second-grade teacher at Villa Grove. That was a hard year for me emotionally in school. Mrs. Koss went out of her way to check in with me every day. She gave me extra hugs and made me feel special. That year, Mrs. Koss taught me what the true meaning of kindness is. It is because of her that I am able to form true relationships with my struggling students. As a teacher, she taught me the importance of remembering that there is always more to the “iceberg” of a student, and if you want to make a difference, you have to go below water to expose what you can’t see.
I engage students during this strange time by ... continuing to be my same silly self. Villa Grove was very fortunate to have the ability to safely attend school in a hybrid method. My classroom support staff and myself have worked very hard to keep everything we can control the same and things that we can’t, we just continually go with the flow. The students have been amazingly resilient to all the changes. I think that everyone just wanted to be back and were ecstatic with whatever that looked like.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … I really can’t imagine myself not as a teacher. It would definitely be a profession that involved helping our youth.
