In her fifth year at South View Upper Elementary in Danville and her 14th in the district, SOMMER FRAZIER has had the obvious challenges in teaching her fifth-graders remotely.
That’s why the former Meade Park teacher, who has taught four different elementary school grades, always makes sure to encourage students and stay available for kids who want to engage. She’s helped other teachers do the same by collaborating with fellow staff and staying on top of new technology.
“Sommer is a silent leader among the staff,” Principal Lindsey Prunkard said. “She is first to learn new technologies and teaching strategies and works hard to implement both in her classroom with perfection. She is continuously sharing ideas and lessons with her teaching team and always sets the bar high for her students while assuring they all reach their goal.”
Here’s more from our Teacher of the Week.
I became a teacher because ... I’ve always enjoyed helping children. As I became more involved in my practicum, I got to see the real difference teachers make in students’ lives.
I wanted to do that; I wanted to challenge kids to be more and do more than they ever dreamed they could.
My favorite lesson to teach is ... the
Invention Convention. A co-teacher came up with this brilliant idea, and it has spiraled into more each year.
We spend several weeks discussing the impact of technology on society and the Industrial Revolution. After lots of discussion, students are teamed up to create an invention that would solve a problem.
They create a business plan, write a patent, create a logo and the invention itself.
Peers and staff members will then visit the Invention Convention to vote on which invention they’d like to invest in. Unfortunately, the Invention Convention may look a little different this year.
My own favorite teacher was ...
Ms. Miller, Westville High School English teacher. We always had the best time in her class. She talked with us as if we were equals and wanted to hear about our lives outside of school.
I could always tell during conversations that she listened and genuinely cared about us. I think about our conversations each new school year.
We often forget as adults how hard growing up is, and sometimes my kids just need me to listen.
I engage students during this strange time by ... doing everything I can to make learning fun and encouraging them to show up each day and achieve their goals.
I always try to stay available for
extra help or just to have normal conversations we’re missing out on not being in person.
Teaching remotely is tricky, especially to fifth-graders that sometimes don’t want to get out of bed. I continue to stay positive, no matter the obstacles we continue to get thrown at us.