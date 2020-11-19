Teacher of the Week: Stacy Carolan

Each week throughout a different-looking 2020-21 school year, we’ll spotlight an area classroom difference-maker. Email nominations to staff writer Anthony Zilis at azilis@news-gazette.com
TODAY:
Stacy Carolan
English Teacher/Yearbook Advisor
Mahomet-Seymour High School
In her ninth year at Mahomet-Seymour High School, English teacher Stacy Carolan has a particularly complicated task during remote learning: facilitating the yearbook. An M-S graduate herself, she has found creative ways to keep her students engaged as both English teacher and yearbook adviser. “Not only has Mrs. Carolan maintained her rock-star status in the classroom, she has spent countless hours with her student staff preserving the memories that make up a yearbook,” Principal Chad Benedict said. “Whether it be staying late, coming in early or working Saturdays, she has worked hard through the pandemic to capture the moments that will last a lifetime for our students. I have seen first-hand the challenges she has faced with how school is currently being done. She never complains and always finds a way to get it done. She is a problem solver, hard worker, and an educator that is dedicated to students both inside the classroom and out. What is inspiring to witness is her students start to display the qualities that make her special after working with her. No matter the situation, Mrs. Carolan is making a difference.
”
I find my work important because ... I have the unique opportunity to shape the lives of kids on a daily basis. I get to open their eyes to the world around them through literature and writing. I get to be a part of their story and help them become the best young adults they can be.
I became a teacher because ... I had the best teachers growing up who inspired me to want to teach as well. I loved school, and I loved my teachers. Their impact on me and my life was profound.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... the Socratic Seminars we have in my English 2 Honors’ class. The seminars are entirely student directed and the students never cease to amaze me with their insight. I simply function as a facilitator and jump in if needed.
It is my favorite because the ideas and discussions the students have are amazing. They are thoughtful and inquisitive in their questioning and they respectfully discuss and challenge one another’s ideas. I always learn so much from their discussions.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... I treasure the daily “light bulb” moments in my classroom, but my most fulfilling moments usually come long after a student has left my classroom. I love to see what success they find in life, what path they choose to follow and where life takes them. It is so amazing to feel as though I might have been a small part of their life success.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... traveling. I love to see new places and experience new things in my travels.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … This is such a hard question for me. I had so many amazing teachers, and I really loved them all for various reasons.
Sue Arbuckle, Spanish teacher at MSHS;
Shauna Gough, high school English teacher;
Kari Calcagno, fifth grade;
Barb Barker, fourth grade;
Michael Tilford, high school social sciences and student council advisor
I engage students during this strange time by ... working extra hard to build relationships with kiddos that encourage them to continue engaging with school. I also try to change up lesson styles to avoid monotony. I also love to have a good laugh and encourage students to do the same. I am also able to use some of our planning time to reach out to students via email, on the phone, and for in-person meetings. This extra time has helped kids know that I am in their corner and am able to help. I think that helps keep them engaged when they know I am willing to help them succeed.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would ... love to be a travel blogger/photographer — explore the world and write about it to encourage others to do the same.