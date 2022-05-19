Stacy Uebelhoer didn’t know she wanted to be a teacher when she enrolled in Parkland College to study music.
Luckily for all the students she’s taught over the course of a 22-year career, she became a nanny and decided she wanted to work with kids. Uebelhoer has taught in Schaumburg, Indianapolis and Urbana in addition to spending time at the University of Illinois’ Child Development Lab.
In 2018, she returned to Mahomet, where she student taught in 1998, to work at Middletown Prairie Elementary School, where she now teaches kindergarten.
“Mrs. Uebelhoer is a wonderful educator, and we are incredibly fortunate to have her as our daughter’s kindergarten teacher,” said parent Donna Cockburn, whose daughter is currently in Uebelhoer’s class. “She is both kind and patient with a classroom full of kindergartners. She makes time to connect with kids on an individual level and get them engaged with learning and ensure they’re reaching their full potential.”
I find my work important because ... it’s all about the children! All students come to school with some experience about how the world works. Some have had more experiences than others. I know that when these children enter the classroom, I need to meet each of them where they are socially, emotionally and academically to successfully provide opportunities for them to grow, develop confidence as learners, and to be kind, respectful citizens in and out of the classroom.
I became a teacher because ... a couple of years after I graduated from high school, while I was attending Parkland College as a music major, I became a nanny for a family in Champaign. I was not really sure what direction I was going to take after I finished at Parkland, until my “nanny family” helped me realize my passion. After being with their family for five years, I had no doubt that teaching would be my career. Their support and encouragement led me to earning my bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education in 1998.
My favorite part of the day is ... the Alligator Room Morning Meeting. We meet on the group rug every morning and engage in a greeting, a share question, an activity and a morning message. During this time, we learn a lot about each other. We laugh, we sing and dance, and we build a strong sense of classroom community. It is a fun, positive way to start each day in our classroom!
My most fulfilling moment on the job is ... seeing their faces light up because they wrote and illustrated a story or read a book independently or made a new friend on the playground, is incredibly fulfilling.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... creating fun, positive experiences with my friends, family and students. I live up to my reputation of being a bit sarcastic, but in a fun way, and striving to make people laugh and smile. I truly believe that laughter is the key to happiness, and I often go out of my way to make that happen every day! I want all of my students to become lifelong learners and to enjoy being in a classroom as much as I do!
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... This is a tough question, as I have enjoyed so many of my teachers throughout my education! The first one that comes to mind is Mark Cabutti. He was my seventh-grade science teacher at Edison Middle School. He made science so fun and has also left his mark on the lives of thousands of students and families in our area. I also feel obligated to mention all of my band directors, Mr. Carlyle Johnson, Mr. Jim Kull and Mr. J.D. Anderson. All three of these gentlemen were amazing teachers who had a positive impact on my confidence as a musician, a learner and a teacher.
I engage students during this strange time by ... We started the year with masks, and other than it being hard to hear their voices on occasion, I feel like we did our best to create a fairly normal school experience. The students were able to build relationships with one another through play and interactions throughout the day. They understood the precautions that were being taken and handled them well. It was a pretty exciting time when the mask mandate was lifted. Many of the students, and myself, were so excited to see everyone’s entire face! The smiles were abundant!
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... I have always been so intrigued by the weather. Being a meteorologist would be a cool career, but I would never want to be on television. The WCIA weather team makes it look like a fun job! Perhaps a radio meteorologist would have been the career that I pursued if I had not become a teacher.
