Steve Keepes has taught kindergarten at Champaign’s Bottenfield Elementary for 16 years, but teaching wasn’t his first career.
Before beginning a career that included a 2017 Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Cupcake Award, which honored him as one of the best teachers in Champaign-Urbana, he was a community relations manager at Barnes and Noble, where he worked with local schools.
At that job, he realized how much he enjoyed working with kids. As a kindergarten teacher, Keepes hopes to help kids kick off their school careers on a positive track.
“Mr. Keepes is a great asset to Bottenfield,” Principal Kendra Bonam said. “He is an amazing teacher. He is always willing to help others.”
I find my work important because ... I know that kindergarten is one of a child’s first experiences with being in school, and I want to make it as engaging and fun as possible so they will build a love of learning. Our future is in the hands of children, and I want to help them be successful and realize their true potential.
I became a teacher because ... teaching is a second career for me, and working in schools helped me to realize how much I wanted to work with children and be a positive influence.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... every month, I send home a family project for families to do together, and then students bring them in to present to the class. I always enjoy seeing the final projects and listening to the students tell the class about how everyone in the family helped. I also love to do lots of hands-on type projects and involving community members when possible.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is when ... Teaching kindergarten has been a true joy. The students keep me young, and watching the spark in their eyes when they are learning makes every day so worth it. It is always rewarding when former students stop by to update me on what has been happening in their lives.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... cooking and baking. Right after college, I worked at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach, S.C., where I realized I enjoyed working with food. I enjoy finding and experimenting with new recipes.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Growing up, I had several teachers I truly enjoyed. One of my favorites would probably be Mrs. Coker from Mattoon High School. She was always very encouraging and there for her students.
I engage students during this strange time by ... Luckily, we are starting to get back to a more normal type of school year. I do everything I can to keep school engaging, exciting and fun for all students, even if that means dressing up in a funny costume.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... the owner of a bakery and candy shop. I enjoy baking and making sweet treats for other people.
— Anthony Zilis