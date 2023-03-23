After graduating from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in 2007, Tim Knilands jumped into instrumental music education head first, participating in the Marching Illini, jazz band, concert bands, various brass chamber groups, and the Illini basketball band, in addition to instructing and participating in the Legends Drum and Bugle Corps in Kalamazoo, Mich., over the summer.
Then, he got a job in the Jamaica school district, directing fifth grade, junior high and high school band before becoming the fifth-grade and junior high band director in the Salt Fork district after consolidation.
“Mr. Knilands’ passion for the arts is evident every time you walk into his classroom,” said Brian Allensworth, principal of Salt Fork South Elementary and Junior High schools. “He carries a true passion for his work and conveys the importance of the arts to his students. Tim comes to school every day looking to make a difference and spread his passion and knowledge of music with his students.”
I find my work important because ... our students need someone to believe in them and something they themselves can believe in. Teachers realize our students need us as positive role models more than we often expect. They need more real-world activities to invest themselves into, like fine arts and extracurriculars. I have a unique opportunity as an instrumental music teacher to provide that to my kids daily. Band is a positive thing they can believe in and put positive energy into. I want the students to feel safe in my room, but also to look forward to coming in and making music with their friends. Years from now, they likely won’t remember the specifics of counting dotted rhythms, various music composers’ life details, or how to play an A flat scale on their instrument, but they will likely hold onto how we as their teachers work to treat them with respect and kindness, teach them to work hard, be patient, and have fun with whatever tasks they have in front of them. I received that and more from my teachers in school and my Salt Fork students deserve the same.
I became a teacher because ... I have a fairly common but still meaningful inspiration. Both my mom and dad held teaching certifications when I was a kid. Mom taught English full time and Dad substitute taught, with mathematics as a focus. My sister, who is three years older than me, has also found herself in education, teaching statistics at Rose-Hulman IT in Terre Haute, Ind. Seeing family succeed in the career made me want to be a part of it all. Teaching being a family business made my choice and process smooth. Additionally, I had some great teacher role models at PBL who affected me positively and helped me to see what a special career teaching can be.
My favorite or most unique lesson that I teach is … My classes are all so varied that picking one favorite is almost impossible. In my music-appreciation class, we do a Super Bowl halftime show review unit. The kids get really into comparing, describing and rating all the music and entertainment aspects of some shows we watch together in the week leading up to the Super Bowl. They come back after Super Bowl Sunday each year fired up to tell me their opinions. In my guitar and strings class, we spend a whole quarter buying kits, assembling, personalizing and learning to play ukuleles. ... When the kids get guitar class on their schedule in junior high, I know they look forward to that part. The ukuleles have definitely become part of the music culture here, and I bet we have the most ukuleles per family than any other school district around! In band, we do a really fun concert around Halloween called the “Funk or Treat” concert where we play fun and spooky music, the kids all dress up, and then each section of the bands have their own table and hand out candy to all the elementary-age kids who attend. We are always looking to market this performance and would love to see more kids and adults attend.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are when … My past students are beginning to be old enough to participate in collegiate and community performing ensembles. There are a number of past band students, as well as a few guitar students who are currently active with college band programs, local rock bands and community instrumental bands. ... For band directors from larger schools, the continuance of their students in post-public school band/music is a given, but for a small-town band program like ours, this is really special and fun. Whether or not I was their primary inspiration in continuing with music, I am thrilled to know I had a part to play in their musical resume. I obviously want my kids to be inspired to be good people when they leave my classes, but it is extra fun when they take the music content with them.
I keep students engaged by … I pep-talk myself on this topic constantly. ... Effective teachers can’t do the job without the engagement with students. My wife, Bailey, is the art teacher for the Salt Fork school district and we discuss this daily. Our discussions always circle back to finding out what is relevant to these kids in their daily lives and how we can work that into our content. ... Relating to them personally is the key to helping them want to learn in class. ... I speak with my students frequently about pop culture and work that into our lessons as much as I can. The music culture guides a lot of what I do in my room. ... Every student is different too, so things are constantly adapting and changing with music content and discussions. Also a simple strategy, but I constantly highlight the kids for all the things I observe and hear them doing correctly and it helps to keep them motivated with their music. It also lets them know I’m listening to them critically and they know I care about helping them improve, especially when I have moments of critical feedback. In the end, I know I am not paid to be an entertainer for the kids, but when all else is failing for me I try to make them laugh…“try” being the key word.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... Motorsports are a huge hobby of mine. I focus mostly on muscle cars and have a number of friends here in the Midwest that will attest I have taken the deep dive into the hobby, starting in high school. Before he passed away, my dad helped me to find a huge passion for cars, and I have a lot of fond memories with him on our farm in the shop. I don’t do any type of sanctioned racing, although I would love to give it a shot someday. I also don’t do many car shows, but I never turn down the opportunity to walk through one.My wife and I get a lot of enjoyment just taking one of the cars out and going for a cruise. We also hang out in my shop and she is a great sport with letting me educate her on all things relating to engines. My next hobby goal is to expand our shop at home to accommodate my habits. A lot of the kids at school actually like talking about cars with me, heckling me for my brand choices, and just generally relating to me on the topic.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … I’m biased, but my favorite teacher will always be my mom. She has recently retired, but taught English at Roberts-Thawville in Roberts and Tri-Point junior high in Piper City. She is the one who supports every educational and teaching goal I have, gives constant meaningful feedback about current teaching situations to my wife and I, and always knows the right thing I need to hear. My less-biased but equally inspirational favorite teacher is my high school band director, Timothy Hess at Paxton-Buckley-Loda. He helped me to learn my love for my instrument, band functions, and making music with my friends, but he also teaches in a way that pushes students on the edge of rigor and care. He has an incredible love for his family and it is obvious to all students he is a great man in and out of the classroom. A lot of his teaching shows up in my classroom and I’ve taken some of my favorite compliments from people who mention they see a lot of Mr. Hess in me. Oddly enough, mathematics was my favorite subject in school. My friends and I were competitive on our school’s math team and it was always highlight for me each year.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... My senior year of high school, I was very close to entering my expected major on college applications as computer engineering. I ended up changing that to instrumental music education, initially for the pure enjoyment factor. If it weren’t for that choice, I likely would’ve carried through with some level of engineering and today be working for a firm or doing contract work. Similar to most teachers, now that I’ve been in this career for even just 10 years, it is difficult to imagine doing anything else professionally. There are drawbacks to every career I’m sure, and it is no secret that teaching is absolutely no exception. That said, I do see myself as a career teacher. I appreciate the experiences and memories I have with my students and peer teachers. Teaching lets me make music with my students every day. It pushes me to grow in all ways every year. The career is even the way I was able to meet my wife. At times it is a thankless career, but I am thankful for it.
— ANTHONY ZILIS