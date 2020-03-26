Tish Stanner is retiring after over three decades as a teacher and Autism Itinerant Teacher, but she’s had the opportunity to make an impact on both students and staff over the years that will last long after she moves to the cabin in northern Wisconsin that she and her husband have spent the last few years renovating.
The Champaign school district educator always been one to go above and beyond, organizing and maintaining a resource library for teachers, finding furniture needed for classrooms and delivering it herself, creating short videos modeling social behavior and much more.
I became a teacher because ... I was always fascinated with classmates who had special needs. Growing up, I had a neighbor who was paralyzed from the waist down at age 7, from a car accident. I loved playing with him and helping him access the toys and participate in all the neighborhood activities. Also, I remember struggling myself in school as an elementary student, requiring speech services and individual help with some of my academics. I learned some great strategies that I wanted to share with others, hoping to prevent students from getting as frustrated as I often did. I feel like I can relate to many of the students with whom I have worked, which helps me know how to help them through their struggles.
My most fulfilling moment on the job ... happened my second year of teaching. I had worked for a semester to teach one of my students the colors blue and red. The day he finally mastered the two colors, he looked at me with a smile and a tilt to his head as if to say, ‘Wow, Stanner, is that what you have wanted this entire time?’ Loved that moment, and it was over 30 years ago.
I find my work important because ... I get to support the teachers who are on the front lines. Teachers are so overworked, always striving to meet the needs of the individual students that they teach. They can really get overwhelmed. Teachers often have meetings, additional assignments or committees that prevent them from completing their work, therefore requiring them to do much of their planning at home, in the evenings or on weekends. This takes away precious time from their families. It is my job to provide these hardworking teachers some instructional support.After spending 15 years as a special-education case manager, working with students from 3 to 11, I have the experience and knowledge to help them meet the diverse needs of their students. When I see a teacher feel successful, and the students are growing and learning, I feel as though I have made a difference.I love to walk into their room and both are smiling.
My favorite lesson to teach is ... learning organization and independence. Teaching students how they can access their environment or their day independently, by using visuals and structured routines. I also love going into classrooms and assisting teachers to organize and set up their classroom in order to meet all the students needs. If you set up your classroom for your most challenging student then all others will benefit from that structure and environment as well.
I’m also passionate about ... my cabin. My husband and I have purchased a cabin in northern Wisconsin and we have spent the last year and half remodeling and updating it. Our hope is to move their permanently in the next two to three years, after we are both retired.
My favorite subject to study in school was ... and still is, science. Especially anatomy. I love learning about the human body and everything that it can do. I love watching the shows that demonstrate how all our parts work.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a vet, or a professional organizer. That would be a hard call.