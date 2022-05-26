As she went through school as a child, Arthur Grade School second-grade teacher Vanessa Davis admits she didn’t have all of the necessary strategies and organizational tools she needed to succeed at a high level.
She finally learned those skills before returning to school to receive her teaching certificate and master’s degree after running a home day care and teaching preschool for eight years. Now in her 15th year teaching in the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond school district, she tries to impart those skills to her students at a young age.
“Ms. Davis works tirelessly to support both students and staff within the building,” Principal Andrew Peralta said. “Her passion, student literacy, is something that is felt throughout the school, and we are lucky to have her.”
I find my work important because ... every child deserves an opportunity to grow to his/her highest potential in all areas: physically, intellectually, emotionally and socially. If I can create an environment that provides all of that to a child, then I feel like I’ve done my job.
I became a teacher because ... I wanted to help students gain the tools they need to succeed. I was the kid who struggled, had trouble paying attention, was active and liked the more social side of education. When I started taking classes at Millikin, I had learned strategies as a parent that helped me succeed in college as an adult. I knew how to schedule my time, was organized and found that I was capable of great things if I really applied myself. I truly feel that so many students just need better “tools” in order to succeed. I can definitely help them with that! I have found a love for teaching, especially reading, and I can’t imagine doing anything else.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... This is a hard one, but I think my personal favorite is when we are learning about money (counting coins to a dollar), we end the unit by getting to shop in Ms. Davis’ Store. I purchase a lot of cool items that they can buy and keep. I give everyone a dollar in various real coins, and they take turns between shopping and being the cashier, where they have to total purchases and give back the correct change. It is such a great learning experience, because they can relate it to real life.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is when ... I see a student overcome obstacles and gain new skills that I know they will continue to build upon. There’s something to be said about the power of “yet.” I’m big on building a growth mindset, meaning that just because you aren’t able to do something yet, doesn’t mean that you will never be able to do it. Seeing a student succeed after trying and failing, and to have gained true knowledge is just the very best thing I can experience as a teacher.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... my family. I have four children and six grands. Now that life isn’t quite as busy as when they were little, I find myself reflecting and really missing those days. It’s always good for the soul when I can have them all present.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... This is a hard choice because I had so many wonderful teachers in both Bethany and Sullivan, but my favorite teacher was David Fehr, my show choir director at Sullivan High School. Even though he was really tough on us, we knew he believed in us and wanted us to take pride in our efforts. He set a very high standard, and the expectation was that we would exceed it, not just in high school or choir, but in life. I strive to instill that same type of pride in my own students.
I engage students during this strange time by ... encouraging them to set goals and help them create steps to meet them. When a student sets learning goals and then creates a path to get there, it gives them a sense of control and ownership. It amazes me every year how much growth occurs in such a short amount of time, and it’s important for students to be able to visually see that growth. Data trackers are a great way to represent growth!
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... I love my job and can’t imagine doing anything else, however, I think it would be fun to have a food truck and park it on a beach somewhere tropical. I could spend my days basking in the sun and at night, open my food truck to earn a living. That sounds like a great life to me.
