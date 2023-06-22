Meghan Burke considers Anica Miller, Veralee Harris and Patricia Burton the “dream team” of teachers for her son, Rogan.
Rogan, who is autistic, needed all three to thrive as he spent most of his day in Miller’s second-grade classroom at Champaign’s Carrie Busey Elementary this year, with Harris adapting the curriculum to fit his needs and Burton providing constant support as an aide who helps him understand the curriculum and interact with his peers.
“For Rogan, each of these individuals play crucial roles in his education,” Burke said. “Without them, it would not be possible for Rogan to make as much progress as he has at school.
“They each genuinely care about and enjoy Rogan,” she added. “He is a funny, extroverted child who loves to tell jokes. He is enthusiastic and always comes to school with a smile on his face. Each of these team members acknowledge his strengths and celebrate his progress. They truly see Rogan as a member of his classroom and a student with just as much potential as his peers. ... It is a rare combination to have such an excellent team.”
Anica Miller
Second-grade teacher
I find my work important because ... as a second-grade teacher, I have a responsibility to shape who my students are as learners. I strive to make sure that all of my students enjoy school and love to learn. Kids’ education follows them forever, so I want there to be a foundational love for learning, and it is my job to instill that in this next generation.
I became a teacher because ... ever since I was a little kid, I always loved to play school. I then have worked at Indian Acres Day Camp since I was 15 years old, and that was where I really discovered my passion for working with kids. I wanted to shape the minds of our future generation. Kids also really know how to brighten your day with just a simple smile.
My favorite or most unique lesson that I teach is ... the Chocolate Books! In the last month and a half of school, all of the second-graders do a chocolate unit for reading. In our small groups, each student gets to read a chapter book that is related to chocolate. After we finish all the books, we end the year watching “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” and the students get to try all sorts of different chocolates. This year, I had my students taste 100 percent dark chocolate, and their faces when they tried it were priceless!
Something else I’m passionate about is ... coaching! I started coaching for the Champaign County YMCA Heat swim team in September. I grew up swimming for this team, so it is extremely fulfilling to now come full circle and coach the next generation of swimmers!
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a sports analyst of some sort. I have a love for Illinois basketball and the Chicago Cubs. I can give you any stat you would want.
Veralee Harris
Special education
I find my work important because ... I work with a population of students that can often get lost in the education system, because their needs are outside of what is typical. I spend every day advocating for them in that system, and that feels deeply important to me.
I became a teacher because ... my two younger cousins were born with a genetic disease called Friedreich’s ataxia. Sara died of complications from the disease when she was 25, and we just lost Laura to it five days ago. I am headed for her funeral as I write this. They were exquisite human beings, beautiful, intelligent and kind beyond measure. I think becoming a special-education teacher was my way of honoring them, by caring for as many kids as possible that don’t fit in with what our society expects.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... all of my lessons are unique to each student. My students all start in different places on their learning paths, and they are all headed somewhere different, so unique lessons are all I do. :)
Something else I’m passionate about is ... my own kids. I have three beautiful daughters (ages 22, 20 and 18) who are my life. They are kind, compassionate and hardworking, and I could not be prouder of the women they are becoming.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a stay-at-home mom, even though my kids are too old to need me at home anymore. :)
Patricia Burton
Aide
I find my work important because ... I can change a child’s life.
I became a teacher’s assistant because ... I wanted to help students with special needs succeed.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... you can get through every day with a song.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... being positive and making a difference in whatever I do.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a stay-at-home Gigi.
