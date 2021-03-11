Email Teacher of the Week nominations to Anthony Zilis at azilis@news-gazette.com
For Jenny Kim and Leticia Angel, collaboration has been key in their two years working as co-teachers of a first-grade classroom at International Prep Academy in Champaign.
The University of Illinois graduates pass students back and forth between their rooms, with Kim teaching language arts and math in English and Angel teaching language arts in Spanish and math in English.
Angel, a Chicago native, and Kim, who spent her childhood moving back and forth between the U.S. and Korea, have created engaging virtual classrooms to engage their students.
“Both Jenny and Lety have taken on virtual teaching in a way that ensures their students are still engaged and learning,” Principal Jonathan Kosovski said. “They have focused on second-language-acquisition needs and truly designed a virtual learning space that focuses both on content and social/emotional learning. They have successfully taught some of our youngest learners the ‘ins and outs’ of Zoom and virtual learning and our families have been very impressed with their hard work, dedication, and level of success with the students. They are true representations of IPA and our dual-language work.”
Jenny Kim, 1st grade, International Prep Academy
I find my work important because ... it is about people. I think of teaching as my current calling, a call to love others. I believe that teaching is an act of love. To love is to meet someone’s needs, and I get to provide the essential tools in learning, the foundational knowledge and skills for my students. Equally important is to meet the student’s social and emotional needs. Though I am imperfect, I strive to help my students to know that they are seen, heard and cared for.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... Oracy lessons that are taught prior to the new writing units. These are some of my favorite lessons to teach because the students become active learners using all domains of learning. Also, we get to be creative and expressive as we use body movements to retell the story and these are the times that I feel that we all get to have fun in learning.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... running into my former students years later, because no matter the size of the portion, I get to take part in shaping the lives of people who are now mature and responsible young men and women.
I engage students during this strange time by ... making things fun and interesting with lots of visuals, chants and body movements. I spend a lot of time preparing appealing visuals for my google slides with charts, pictures, animations and seasonal updates of my bitmoji classroom (my new hobby) to freshen up things a bit. One of the students’ all-time favorites is the “bossy/silent e” slide that I used during phonics lessons this year. I animated the personified letter e (with funny eyes and eyebrows) entering the stage as the Black Panther music plays in the background, puts on the bossy hat and saying “Shhhh” as the music ends. The students loved the sound effect and the movement that they would ask me to replay each time!
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... I once wanted to become an artist and pursued a fine arts major in college until switching to education in later years, and now I don’t think I want to be a full-time artist. I would moreso likely be a full-time mom whose hobby is to create chalk art and watercolor art to decorate the house and to give to others, or one day write and illustrate children’s book. Either way, whatever I do, I think I would still be involved in some sort of form of teaching.
Leticia Angel, 1st grade, International Prep Academy
I find my work important because ... of the impact a teacher can have on a student. I feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to help students learn skills that empower them and that they’ll use in everyday life, like how to read, how to manage their feelings, and how to work with people who are different from them.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... One moment doesn’t come to mind, but seeing students’ reactions to their own growth brings me so much joy. Seeing their progress makes them excited to see what else they can achieve, and students seeing that potential in themselves is really powerful.
I engage students during this strange time by ... using lots of visuals and media through Google Slides and creating games to play during live instruction that get them up and moving.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... interested in family counseling.