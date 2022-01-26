CHAMPAIGN — John Riley strode through a lane of gray, vertical devices set up in the student entrance at Centennial High School.
Lights on the side of the machine went from green to red, and a brief, sharp alarm sounded from a tablet just inside the building. The tablet also displayed a picture of Riley with a red box highlighting his right hip.
On his hip was a piece of steel molded in the shape of a gun, quickly recognized by the Evolv Express dual-lane metal detector.
Riley, director of technical sales and solutions for Evolv Technology, made the trip to Champaign to demonstrate how the Champaign school district’s new metal detectors work. He walked through again with the simulated firearm in a backpack, and the alarm sounded once more.
After a semester with several lockdowns and a shots-fired incident just north of Centennial, the Champaign school board approved the purchase of eight dual-lane detectors from Evolv in October. The detectors will cost $237,000 per year for the next four years.
They were installed Jan. 3 at Central and Centennial high schools. Staff were trained in the evening, and they went live the next day, as thousands of students funneled in for the start of the new semester.
The “express” tech, school officials and company representatives said, is calibrated to detect serious threats — not cellphones, wallets, keys, belt buckles or the like. There are six sensitivities available on the detectors.
So what does get picked up? Think “firearms, IEDs, other weapons that are causing mass-casualty producing events that we see in the news a little bit too often,” Riley said.
“The way we do this is we intersect advanced sensors, artificial intelligence and machine learning to allow us to differentiate between those weapons and those everyday items,” Riley told the media members and officials from the school district and board in attendance. “We do this using a 4G LTE modem that’s in the system so that we can have analytics to see how many people are coming through, what those alarm rates are like, what those arrival curves are like.”
The detectors, Riley said, analyze the shapes, sizes and materials of items, which “helps us to detect disassembled weapons as well.”
Since Evolv debuted the devices in October 2019, they have been installed at theme parks, museums, performing-arts venues, stadiums and schools.
“There is a huge market for this system in schools, and we’re working to open that market to more schools given not every school can afford technology like this,” spokesman Fitz Barth said.
According to Valarian Couch, director of information systems and network security for the school district, students have walked through the detectors about 83,000 times so far this year. Hall monitors, admin staff and the AGB Security Firm all take turns running the system, watching the detectors in the entrance and tablets inside.
“We see the analytics, we see what’s going on with the system, we see not just from here but anywhere,” Couch said. “We can log into it and see what exactly is going on in our schools coming through our doors. This allows us to better be prepared for what happening in the schools, and to get our hands back around our kids.”
The tech isn’t without its hiccups. Since the start of the school year, students have had to remove Chromebooks from their backpacks when they pass through as, the school-issued computers can trigger false alarms.
Certain “nuisance items” with similar shapes to firearms or components of firearms, Riley said, are the usual false culprits.
“We have that because we want the system to err on the side of caution,” he said. “We’re OK with it occasionally hitting on the thing that’s not actually a threat, because it makes sure nothing is going to get by us.”
The district didn’t disclose the number of times alarms have sounded or the number of items confiscated in the first three weeks of use.
Couch offered his own assessment of how the detectors have helped, along with the use of wands and pop-up detector days earlier in the school year.
“We have done a tremendous job to keep a lot of stuff out of our schools,” he said. “It’s not just a deterrent; we’re trying to make sure everything stays out.
“For us, now that we have them on a permanent basis, kids know to come to school to feel safe, so they know to keep that stuff at home.”