The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, April 26, 2020
Back by popular demand, we asked members of the high school Class of 2020: What are the top three items on your 10-year bucket list? Coming the next two Sundays: The same question for seniors at 20 other area high schools.
LENA NEAVEILL
Cerro Gordo
1. I went ziplining in Costa Rica and loved it, so I want to experience the world’s fastest zipline — in Sun City, South Africa.
2. I am a pro at ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ so I want to be on the show and bring my mom for Mom’s Week.
3. Continue traveling the world. I want to see the northern lights, travel to Venice and climb Mount Fuji.
JOHN MULUNDA
Urbana
1. Learn to speak Swahili. I’ve always thought it was a beautiful language.
2. Start my non-profit organization, with the goal of fighting for the economic and social advancement of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, my home country, and other third-world countries through the education of children.
3. Attend a FIFA World Cup final.
LAUREN JACKSON
Fisher
1. Graduate from Eastern Illinois University with a degree in early special education.
2. Go to Greece to see Mount Olympus. Also, stuff my face with Greek food.
3. Visit all 50 states and get a souvenir that represents each state.
HUNTER LANGE
Westville
1. Reach a point in my nursing career where I can see myself making a difference in my patients’ lives.
2. Continue to try and make a difference in my community with personalized donations each year for the students or even community members. Mainly handmade items.
3. Take a trip to Hawaii with my mom, and attend a Jonas Brothers concert. Then casually run into Zac Efron, who helps teach me how to surf.
JADA DAVIS
Heritage
1. Travel somewhere new every single year. Whether it’s studying abroad in Africa or Central America or just taking a weekend trip to somewhere I have never been, just keep going to new places.
2. Buy myself a really nice camera and take up photography, just for fun.
3. Have a job that makes me excited to wake up and go to work every morning.
BRAEDYN EDWARDS
Arcola
1. Get my master’s degree in either computer science, software engineering or music technology in order to begin my path in academia.
2. Experience new and different cultures through an unfiltered lens by traveling throughout Europe with a group of friends.
3. See most, if not all, of my favorite bands in concert at least once.
DALTON BUSBOOM
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
1. Graduate college and find a job that I love doing. I am currently unsure about what I want my career path to look like, but I am hoping that will become clear to me after college.
I do not want to work in a job I dislike my entire life, so I want to find one that causes me to love coming to work every day.
2. Learn how to code. I could create a new app, make my own website or even just use it to understand how my computer works.
3. Travel to Athens, Greece. Ever since I read the Percy Jackson series when I was a little kid, I’ve always been interested in the Greek gods and learning about them. Traveling to Athens would give me a better look into where all the mythology started.
ISABELLE SNAPP
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
1. Become a nurse practitioner and help people every day.
2. Visit at least five countries that I have not been to yet.
3. Build my own house in the country — with lots of animals.
NOAH CONN
LeRoy
1. Start a barbershop quartet and sing ‘Sugarcane Jubilee’ in front of a large audience.
2. Live Thoreau-style in Montana — duration to be determined.
3. Backpack in Italy and visit Rome. No agenda.
HANNAH CUNNINGHAM
DeLand-Weldon
1. Finish college with a degree and become financially stable enough to travel, specifically to Ireland.
2. Start or help with something bigger than myself, like an organization or a charity to help people in need.
3. Give back to my parents, family and friends who have made me who I am today, whether it’s financially or just with gestures of love and appreciation.