The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, May 10, 2020
In Part 3 of our four-Sunday graduation season feature, we asked members of the high school Class of 2020: What are the top three items on your 10-year bucket list?
RILEY WALKER
Oakwood
1. Catch a monster fish with my friends.
2. Get married and own a house.
3. Go to a Garth Brooks concert.
NIKA COOPER
Uni
1. Write a script for a play that opens on Broadway and/or a pilot for a TV show.
2. Adopt three dogs and maybe a cat too, if there are better treatments or a cure for allergies by then.
3. Keep in touch with high school friends and learn to better appreciate the time I have with the people I care about.
ELISABETH CLER
Unity
1. Learn a new language. I have always really wanted to learn sign language. I hope I can learn this in college.
2. Travel around the country with my best friends. I would really love to visit Los Angeles and Cape Cod.
3. I would really like to have a job where I can work with kids, either in special education or elementary education.
DREW COURSEY
St. Joseph-Ogden
1. Attend the Austin City Limits music festival in Austin, Texas. The country music scene in Texas is awesome and Austin is the hotbed. A few days at this festival would be the time of my life.
2. Have a job/career in the athletic department at a big-time university — ideally Indiana University, where I am going to school. My dream job is to become an athletic director, so by the time I’m 28, I’d like to be going in the right direction. Plus, it’d be sick to get paid to watch basketball games at Assembly Hall.
3. Master the art of barbecuing/grilling. I’ve recently become sort of infatuated with cooking, and I’ve always had a keen enjoyment for what comes after cooking. By becoming a skilled cook, I can host barbecues and satisfy my friends and family.
MAYA McEWEN
Milford
1. Go to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium to watch the Florida Gators softball team play and meet Coach Tim Walton.
2. Graduate from Knox College with no regrets, playing every volleyball and softball game like it is my last.
3. Find a career I enjoy that isn’t just a job.
GRACE HANSON
Rantoul
1. Graduate from college with a double degree.
2. Raise my own flock of ducks.
3. Visit all 50 state capitol buildings
PENN STOLLER
Cissna Park
1. Go to a Saints game in New Orleans and meet Drew Brees.
2. Take a trip to see the Grand Canyon and hike the trails.
3. Through my Wabash College education, build a foundation to start up my own business.
OLIVIA RONK
Champaign Novak Academy
1. Travel and learn about other cultures.
2. Expand my education as much as I can. I never want to stop learning.
3. Do something big to help better the earth.
KADYN STEVENS
Watseka
1.Travel to every state in the U.S.
2.Go bungee jumping off of the Golden Gate Bridge.
3. Be one of the best special ed teachers in Illinois. I’m going to college to be a deaf education teacher.
OWEN CARDER
Salt Fork
1. Land a really good paying job. Once I have this, I can start living out the American Dream.
2. Skydive. When I was little, I used to watch YouTube videos of people doing crazy things like that.
3. Donate a lot of money to help out veterans who don’t have a home or can’t provide for themselves after they get out of the military.
