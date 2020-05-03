+10 The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, April 26, 2020 Back by popular demand, we asked members of the high school Class of 2020: What are the top three items on your 10-year bucket list? Coming the next two Sundays: The same question for seniors at 20 other area high schools.

In Part 2 of our three-Sunday graduation season feature, we asked members of the high school Class of 2020: What are the top three items on your 10-year bucket list?

ASHTON TIMS

Champaign Central

1. Graduate college with my master’s and have a successful business plan with multiple streams of income.

2. Travel to multiple continents in order to get a greater view on life in other parts of our world and to also learn from other cultures and people.

3. Become a professional football player and be able to provide for my family in ways that I was not accustomed to.

FARRAH ANDERSON

Danville Schlarman

1. Live in Los Angeles and try to convince everyone that I know where I’m going when I’m really clueless about directions.

2. Write the next great American novel just to refute the fame and become a recluse in a cabin in the woods.

3. Be an inspiration to someone younger than me. It would be nice to have someone look up to me as a break from constantly looking up to other people.

MADY SCHUTTE

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

1. Travel to Europe to try all the different types of food.

2. Move to a big city like Chicago since I have lived in a small town my whole life.

3. I want to like onions. I have hated them my whole life and I really want to stop being that picky eater who hates onions.

EMMA LEE

ALAH

1. Visit another country.

2. Star in a movie or TV show.

3. Capture the moments and remember the small things, wherever I go.

MADISON POLLITT

Armstrong

1. Take a Disney cruise to their private island.

2. Build my own designed tiny house.

3. Become a world-known female engineer.

LUCAS KRESIN

Tuscola

1. Visit all 30 Major League Baseball parks. I’ve been to four.

2. Spend the day with Danny Duncan, a popular YouTuber.

3. Bungee jump off a helicopter in the Grand Canyon.

MEGANN BILLEDO

Monticello

1. Become a member of the Marching Illini because band was my favorite activity in high school, and I want to continue in college.

2. Visit every state and national park in the United States.

3. Be on the Disney creative team because Disney is one of my favorite places to be, and I would love to be behind the magic that happens there.

ALEXIS JONES

Bement

1. Become a licensed veterinarian.

2. Travel the world.

3. Have my own vet show like Dr. Pol, or be on a show like ‘Secrets of the Zoo.’

JACOB PARAGI

Mahomet-Seymour

1. Go skydiving. I have always wanted to experience that adrenaline rush.

2. Travel outside of the country. I would love to visit France or even Japan. I love the cultures and I think it would be an amazing experience.

3. Sit courtside at a college or professional basketball game. Being that close to the game and players would be such an awesome experience.

KEVIN CLAPP

Bismarck-Henning

1. Get my master’s degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Purdue and possibly shoot for a Ph.D. after that.

2. Work at either SpaceX or NASA in order to help out with the Artemis program.

3. Do something important or impactful so that people will remember me.