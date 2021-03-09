What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor here
CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign school district plans on phasing out its elementary school gifted program over the next three years, according to a plan laid out by Mike Lehr, the district's executive director of teaching and learning, at Monday’s school board meeting.
But Lehr made sure to emphasize that the district doesn’t plan on decreasing rigor in its classes.
“This is not about lowering the bar or the expectations,” Lehr said. “This is about increasing the access so that a course or a label does not limit those opportunities to those students who are not enrolled in a program.”
Instead, differentiated instruction will be provided within general education classrooms, Lehr said.
Despite the district’s stated desire to diversify the program over the last few decades, it simply hasn’t worked. In 2020, just 3 percent of the district’s Black and 3 percent of its Hispanic students were enrolled in gifted classes, while 11 percent of White students and 30 percent of Asian students were enrolled in the program.
Of course, some parents of students enrolled in the program were unhappy with the decision. Board member Gianina Baker eventually had to stop herself after she angrily read excerpts of emails the board received from those parents.
“I’m very disappointed in some of our parents who have sent us emails,” Baker said.
“I want to read a couple of notes. ‘With the discontinuation of the gifted program, you will be holding the excelling students of our community back,’ and ‘The gifted program has been intended for students who are more suitable for advanced programming at a young age.’
“Those are such deficit-minded comments, and I am deeply, deeply disappointed with our parents. I ask that you go back and read the email that you sent to us and really think about what it is you are trying to say. Because I read that and the language is incensed with race, it’s incensed with sex, it’s incensed with disability or ability. I’m very disappointed.”
The district will also conduct an evaluation of its self-contained special education classrooms, Lehr said, as the district tries to create more inclusive and diverse environments in its schools.
“All of those students should be served in the general education classroom,” board president Amy Armstrong said.
“But I also understand, and I keep saying this, that we have a professional development problem in this district, not a kid problem, because I’ve experienced it at Barkstall, Stratton and Edison, where the teacher was not differentiating in the curriculum and tried to get my kid out of the classroom so they didn’t have to do it.”
The district is also “de-tracking” its high school ninth-grade English program, with the hopes that a larger and more diverse population of students will enroll in AP courses later in high school.
The plan, the board hopes, will only improve the end result for students when they reach middle and high school.
“I hope that the perception is not that we, as a district, are doing away with advanced courses, because we’re not,” Brown said.
“The gifted program at the elementary level is not the same. It sounds the same, the semantics are there, but in practice and in results and in curriculum, it is not the equivalent of an advanced course.
“It is just a place for kids who are acclimated to a certain behavior or aptitude, and it was not a fair or equitable measure of their ability, and that’s what we’re doing away with. That’s what’s causing harm to our students. And that’s why we’re pushing to phase it out, because it is not fair to students who would qualify as gifted, not having access to resources, not having access to some of our best and brightest teachers.
“So we are leveling the playing field at the elementary level and still retaining the advanced level courses at the high school level to make sure that all of our students are getting the right foundation, so that when they get to middle school and when they get to high school, they can take full advantage of all of the opportunities that are available to them.”