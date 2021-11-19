THOMASBORO — The Thomasboro Grade School board is expected to decide next month on putting an item on its January agenda to consider whether to retain or eliminate the use of Indians as the school’s nickname.
Superintendent/Principal Bonnie McArthur said the issue has been a discussion item at board meetings since August, and the school has taken the step of surveying students and the public as to what nickname they would prefer if the Indians nickname is eliminated.
McArthur said students provided the majority of the 88 responses received, with 45.5 percent preferring Thunder, while 27.3 percent picked Panthers, 19.3 percent Lions and 8 percent Trains.
The survey did not include a question of whether respondents preferred to retain the Indians nickname.
McArthur said the issue came up after state Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, introduced a bill in February 2020 that would require Illinois high and middle schools with Native American nicknames to get permission from tribes within 500 miles of the school if they wanted to continue using them. If permission was granted, the schools would have been required to offer a curriculum or programs on Native American culture at least twice a year.
The bill was not called for a vote.
McArthur said she recapped the issue for the board at its November 2020 meeting and said there would likely be some type of bill reintroduced this year. She said so far, she doesn’t think one has been resurrected. She said a board member asked that it be brought up again before the board this summer.
McArthur brought up the measure in August to determine if the board wanted to discuss and take action on the issue.
A statement on the school’s website and Facebook page said the board discussed the issue and “does not want to continue to use a mascot that marginalizes any student.” It asked for input from students, staff, parents and community in “replacing the mascot with a mascot that demonstrates what it means to be an inclusive, welcoming and strong school community.”
Despite the issue being discussed the last few months, there hasn’t been a great deal of public comment at board meetings, McArthur said.
She said two education union representatives at one meeting said the issue had been discussed with students but didn’t comment on the students’ feelings about the possible name change.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, two members of the public spoke against eliminating the nickname.
One said he had served with many Native Americans in the military and didn’t want to see the mascot eliminated. He said he saw the Indians mascot as a symbol of pride.
Another person said he thought any mascot the board would pick would offend someone.
“We could be called the Thomasboro Slave Traders and it wouldn’t matter,” McArthur quoted him as saying.
McArthur said she didn’t want to state an opinion on the matter.
The issue will be brought before the board for informal discussion at its Dec. 21 meeting. The board will determine at that time whether it wants the item to be placed on the Jan. 18 agenda for vote.