THOMASBORO — Thomasboro Grade School teams will continue to be known as the Indians after the school board narrowly voted to retain the nickname Tuesday night.
Following a community forum, the board, by a 4-3 vote, backed a motion by President William Wilken to retain the nickname.
The other board members voting to keep the nickname were Derek Wolken, Tom Henkelman and Matt Bartell, while Amber Seder, Dallas Johnson and Karen Morgan voted against.
Letters read by Superintendent Bonnie McArthur from Native American groups such as the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Stockbridge Munsee Band of Mohicans and the National Congress of American Indians said the nickname should be retired. Several individuals, including seventh-grader Harper Morgan, also said a new nickname should be chosen.
Others said the nickname, which was adopted by the school 74 years ago, should be kept because it is tradition and not meant to defame or downgrade Native Americans.
Resident Jeff Robertson, who favored keeping the nickname, said he preferred that the board table the issue and let the community vote on it.
Johnson said she had asked tribal representatives in area states their opinions of schools using Native American imagery.
They said the use of such names and images need to be eliminated to rid Native Americans of “unhealed wounds” and feelings that they are being treated as “subhuman,” regardless of the intent of the school or team.
The tribal representatives, Johnson said, encouraged communities and schools “to walk in our shoes” and to not contribute to a hostile, offensive learning environment.
Henkelman, who said he has learned a great deal about the town’s history since the issue was broached last year, said the Germans and Irish who settled in the area were the bad actors because they ran Native Americans off the land, but the use of the name is not meant to demean.
He also referred to proposed legislation presented in 2020 by state Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, that would have required Illinois high schools and middle schools with Native American nicknames to get permission from tribes within 500 miles of the school if they wanted to continue to use them. The bill never came to a vote.
Henkelman noted that the bill required that if permission were granted, the school would have been required to offer a curriculum or programs on Native American culture at least twice a year.
He said if Thomasboro eliminated the nickname, the board would need to select something that is distinct to the community as a replacement. He agreed the issue could also be put to voters.
Henkelman disagreed with Johnson and said of the tribal representatives he has spoken to, “They are as much divided on this issue as we are.”