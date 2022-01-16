This year's Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship winners from Champaign-Urbana high schools — two seniors and an early graduate — share a common thread of a need to help others. They will be honored at the 21st annual MLK Community Celebration, set for 5 p.m. Sunday at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Centennial High School
MONTEZ DuBOSE
President’s Award Honoring Pastor Claude Shelby
When he and his family made weekend trips to Chicago growing up, Montez DuBose never got tired of hearing his grandmother’s stories.
Stephanie Smith-Robinson would make it feel as if he were there with her, whether she was telling a tale about her childhood in Chicago, her career as a teacher, or raising his mother and aunt.
“She entranced you by the way she could tell a story,” the Centennial senior said. “She was the funniest person I knew. She was very caring, a God-honoring woman who loved to serve and give back to others.”
On Dec. 30, 2017, Smith-Robinson died of cancer, and when it came time for her grandson to pick a service project for his Eagle Scout badge, he thought of his grandmother and her love for working with children.
DuBose decided to make activity boxes for children at Carle Foundation Hospital. Using donations from his church, the Centennial football team and teachers and staff at the school, he put together 25 boxes filled with Play-Doh, coloring books, colored pencils, stickers and other items.
“I wanted to honor her legacy and give in that way specifically,” he said.
While he wasn’t able to go to the hospital because of pandemic restrictions, he took pride in the feedback he received about his work.
“They told me that they absolutely loved them,” he said. “I wish I would have been able to go into the hospital, but that was very rewarding.”
DuBose, who was named Centennial’s Student of the Quarter this school year, hopes to make a career out of making life better for others.
While he doesn’t know what college he’ll attend, he said he plans on going into human resources with a focus on “creating more space” for people with disabilities and disorders.
The youth member on Champaign’s Human Relations Commission will get some help in the form of a scholarship and the President’s Award Honoring Pastor Claude Shelby at the 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Countywide Celebration.
For DuBose, the willingness to make life better for others all goes back to those weekends and summers spent in Chicago with his grandmother.
“In my family, there was always a priority to give, and God will give it back to you,” DuBose said. “That’s what she taught me.”
Urbana High School
JAMAICA DYER
Advocacy for Social Justice scholarship
Jamaica Dyer always enjoyed school, and when the pandemic hit, the Urbana senior thrived. While others struggled with remote learning, she enjoyed working with a lack of distractions.
As an added bonus, she said, it helped her and her classmates learn to work through adversity.
Online learning “helped me focus better, because I can get distracted,” she said. “It was kind of good that we experienced that, because you never know what’s going to happen.”
She did so well that she graduated a semester early, just like her older sister. She maintained a 4.1 grade point average in doing so.
“She was my motivation,” Dyer said of her sister. “I had nothing else to do, so I took the opportunity.”
Dyer will head to college in the fall, when she plans on going through the Parkland Pathways program. She’ll get a little help with an Advocacy for Social Justice MLK Jr. scholarship.
In addition to her success in school, Dyer has always enjoyed coming to peoples’ aid. Throughout her childhood, that took the form of protects with the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club, and in high school, she worked with a program called PowerUp, in which traveled to different states to speak about gun violence.
“I’m a person who always likes helping people,” she said.
In college, she plans to work on helping others, but not necessarily humans.
“I want to become a veterinarian,” she said. “I just want to help animals have a better future with a lot of animals going extinct.
“I have two dogs, and (animals are) something I’ve always been passionate about working with. They’re just my best friends. They make me feel better when I’m just by myself. You can never go wrong with just being there with your dog or a cat.”
Champaign Central High School
CRYSTAL SPEARMAN
Advocacy for Social Justice scholarship
No one in her family had gone to college, but as a small child, Crystal Spearman realized she had conviction to do so.
“I always wanted to have that confidence a lawyer has when making their case to a judge,” she said. “I always wanted to have the courage and that feeling. Ever since I was young, I knew I wanted to work with some form of law.”
While she’s unsure what form that will take, the Champaign Central senior will be the first in her family to go to college, and she’ll get a little help in the form an Advocacy for Social Justice MLK Jr. scholarship.
The award comes a few years after she moved to Champaign, when she was entering her freshman year of high school. Spearman grew up in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side.
Even though she describes it as “not the best neighborhood,” Spearman said she felt at home when surrounded by family. Her cousins, she said, were her best friends. Still, her new friends and teachers in Champaign made the adjustment easier, and she enjoyed the diversity of the student body at her new school, even if she wished the teaching staff was more diverse.
“Of course I was homesick; of course I missed my middle school friends and my middle school teachers,” Spearman said. “I still miss them all. I was a little homesick, but I started to meet new friends and new teachers. I met a lot of people who love me and care about me. I adjusted quickly.”
Spearman is involved with multiple clubs at Central, all while keeping her grades up and working a job.
“I’m proud that I can manage that at the same time,” she said. “I’m not going to lie, it does get overwhelming at times, but I want the best for me, so I just keep trying.”
She hopes to use that work ethic to fight to make the world a better place for marginalized people.
“I just feel like the criminal-justice system is not fair to people of color,” she said. “I want to be a part of it so I can be part of that change, of making a better and a fairer system for people of color and anybody who’s being failed by the system.”