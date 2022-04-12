Top of the Morning, April 12, 2022
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette).
Next up: St. Thomas More’s Bailey McMahon (Instagram: @baileymcmahon_; Snapchat: @bailey_rose04).
Like so many high school upperclassmen, Bailey McMahon can’t wait to dress up for a night on the town with classmates later this month.
Prom — without restrictions — is back on the calendar at most schools for the first time since 2019. The kids at St. Thomas More will celebrate April 23 at the Champaign Country Club.
“I’m looking forward to prom because it is the only one the seniors will ever have,” she said.
The future St. Louis Billiken plans to go into nursing with a focus on ”labor and delivery or in the NICU.”
McMahon has had her hands full at St. Thomas More, from National Honor Society to Interact Club to Yearbook Club to managing the girls’ soccer team.
“When I got to high school,” she said, “I decided I wanted to try something different, so I chose to join the cheer team.”
Smart move. McMahon did so well she made an All-American cheer team that included an invite to take part in a parade in London. Of course, COVID-19 messed that up.
That’s why her senior year — “the highlight would definitely be homecoming week,” she said — has been such a blessing: “I’m just looking forward to soaking up the last bit of time with all of my friends, classmates and teachers before we all go on our separate paths.”