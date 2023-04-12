On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the motivated students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). Next up: Bement’s Emily Parrish
Like many Bement students over the years, Emily Parrish enjoys working at local hotspot JTA Foods & Grill on Macon Street. “She’s awesome, a real sweetheart,” JTA owner Tricia Fritz said. “She always has a smile on her face.”
Customer service comes easy for the affable 17-year-old. “The best part about living in Bement is the community,” Parrish said. “There are some great people here.”
Her job as a cashier is part of a heavy workload that includes several roles at school: Spanish Club, Math Club and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. She currently ranks first in her class and “is a hardworking, dedicated student,” Princip[al Doug Kepley said. “She is a quiet leader.”
Parrish was part of the homecoming court in the fall and is looking forward to one last prom, where a year ago she had a ball “at a trampoline park until 3 a.m and then getting home at 4 a.m.”
Up next: taking part in senior pranks, graduation and attending Illinois State.
“It has not really hit me yet,” she said. “Graduating comes with a lot of new things. I think I’m more scared than anything, happy to be moving on but sad to see some of my friends go.”