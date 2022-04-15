In 1986, as a student at Urbana High School, Katrina Kindle participated in the Cotillion Ball hosted by the Gamma Upsilon Psi Society. On Friday, the now-president of the organization will be in charge of this year’s event.
The 50th annual Cotillion is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Champaign’s Holiday Inn, 101 Trade Center Drive. Because of the pandemic, the event was not held in person in 2020 and ‘21. Instead, it was done virtually.
How did the Cotillion get started? It was established by the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity as a way for young women to be introduced into society.
“It’s a transition from a young girl to a woman,” Kindle said.
The process starts each September, with the Gamma Upsilon Psi Society seeking applicants, who are completing their junior or senior years in high school.
After the debutantes are selected, practices with a choreographer start in December.
The five girls participating select an escort to dance with them. There were more practices, and a rehearsal was held Wednesday.
This year’s participants: Brishaun Cunningham, a senior at Urbana High School; Ziniera Ewards, a senior at Urbana High School; Anniah Goines, a senior at Urbana High School; Jamesa Lee, a senior at Centennial High School; and Emonie Robinson, a senior at Central High School.
There will be one dance with the debutantes only. Two with the debutantes and their fathers and two dances with their escorts.
It is a dressy event, with the debutantes wearing wedding gowns and the men in tuxedos.
The participants raised money through selling ads for a souvenir journal and selling tickets to the pageantry. They will receive a portion of what they raised as a scholarship for college in the fall.
The top seller is awarded Miss Enterprise. Kindle won it in ‘86.