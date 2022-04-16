Top of the Morning: April 16, 2022
Next week, a group of nine St. Joseph-Ogden students will dress professionally, come to school and sit in front of their computers to discuss constitutional issues with state senators and Supreme Court justices from across the country.
For the fifth time in six years, the St. Joseph-Ogden’s Constitution team qualified for the We the People National Finals, where high schoolers answer questions and discuss constitutional with a panel of judges made up of politicians and justices.
“This is a pretty elite group, a small group of motivated students who are willing to keep this thing going,” social studies teacher Marshall Schacht said.
The program began when Schacht participated in a study with the Illinois Center for Civic Education. As a requirement to receive materials for a program he’d use in his class, he put together the first Constitution team.
Competing against mostly suburban schools, the team finished second to Maine South that year at the state competition at the Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago, earning a bid to the national competition in Washington, D.C.
While the contest has been moved online for the last few years, the tenets of the program, which Schacht hopes to expand to other area schools one day, are the same.
“Civic Education is just so important right now and being a consumer of knowledge,” Schacht said.
“There’s so much out there that you have to sift through in terms of partisan slants in terms of how information is being presented. One thing that I love about this program is that it really gets to the foundation of the documents and the constitutional principals that are beyond debate, really. It really helps them, I think, instead of just bickering back and forth about whatever the item of the day is, they actually really understand what the plan was from the framers of the constitution.”