Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the talented students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). Next up: Westville’s Irelynn Phelps. Follow her on Snapchat (@iphelps56) and Instagram (@irelynnphelps).
When Westville needed a student to step up as High School Confidential reporter mid-year, Irelynn Phelps volunteered in a jiffy. And no one was surprised.
“Her hand is always the first to go up,” guidance counselor Johnnie Hull said. “She is very willing to help — with everything.”
Phelps, a 17-year-old junior who comes from a military family, has made quite an impression since moving into the district in 2021. A top-notch student who is a member of drama club and the Singing Tigers, she already is taking college classes at Danville Area Community College. Her goal: Becoming a corporate lawyer.
The best part of her reporting duties “is seeing new faces that I haven’t met in school and getting to show everyone the amazing school spirit we have,” she said.
Turns out she’s a natural in her new role with The News-Gazette.
“One of her best attributes is that she is a good listener and knows what questions to ask,” Hull said. “Plus, she doesn’t fixate on one group, she focuses on the entire school. Juniors who know what’s going on with freshmen, that’s pretty unusual.”