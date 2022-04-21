Top of the Morning, April 21, 2022
Troy Cardinal started working on his Unity High School Hall of Fame induction speech more than two years ago. “It’s pretty timeless: I just have to replace 2020 with 2022,” the Class of ‘93 standout said.
Class of 2020 Hall of Famers Cardinal, Lisa Flavin (‘83) and Charles Kemper (’87) are as patient as they are talented. Their long wait for recognition ends Thursday when the trio — along with recent honoree Jake Livengood (‘96) — will join Unity’s newest National Honor Society members at a celebratory, open-to-the-public ceremony at 7:30 p.m. inside Polly Anderson Auditorium.
Blame the 24-month delay on the pandemic.
“A lot of crazy stuff’s been going on in the world,” Cardinal said. “There are a few higher priorities than holding a Hall of Fame ceremony.”
Cardinal, chief information officer for audit, tax and consulting giant RSM in Minnesota, arrives today and will spend time with his parents (Rod and Mary) and siblings (Brian and Lisa) before reuniting with so many Rockets in Tolono. His speech will touch on gratitude, stewardship and “the opportunity to leave this place better than we found it,” he said. “If we do that, we’ll be alright.”
At news-gazette.com: More on the Class of 2020.