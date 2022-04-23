12232022-totm-hs-fundraiser
The Academy High Caring Crew, which is holding a fundraiser next weekend along with three other high schools, volunteered at Feeding Our Kids earlier this school year. From left, Saskia Dill, Esti Ellis, Sophia Libman, Suhani Garg, Muskaan Garg and faculty member Gordon Brown participated.

Students from Academy High, Champaign Central, Centennial and Uni High are collaborating for a good cause.

For the last two months, the schools’ service clubs have held weekly Zoom calls to plan and organize the Caring Carnival, a fundraiser for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank that will take place at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana next Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.

“I think it’ll be really fun,” said Sophia Libman, leader of the Academy High Caring Crew. “There will definitely be a lot of activities for everyone. It’s open to high school students, younger kids, older parents and adults, everyone. I think it’ll be a nice community event, getting everyone together to benefit a really meaningful organization.”

Admission for the event is free with the request of a $7 donation. The event will include a raffle of gift cards, gift baskets, an electric guitar and more, along with games that include corn hole, volleyball and a “Pie a Teacher in the Face” station.

Libman said her club held a similar event all on its own, in which it raised $3,000 for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. With three other clubs collaborating with them, Libman is optimistic about next Saturday’s event.

“It would great to raise even more than $3,000,” Libman said. “We’re just excited to see what happens.”

