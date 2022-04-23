Top of the Morning, April 23, 2022
Students from Academy High, Champaign Central, Centennial and Uni High are collaborating for a good cause.
For the last two months, the schools’ service clubs have held weekly Zoom calls to plan and organize the Caring Carnival, a fundraiser for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank that will take place at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana next Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
“I think it’ll be really fun,” said Sophia Libman, leader of the Academy High Caring Crew. “There will definitely be a lot of activities for everyone. It’s open to high school students, younger kids, older parents and adults, everyone. I think it’ll be a nice community event, getting everyone together to benefit a really meaningful organization.”
Admission for the event is free with the request of a $7 donation. The event will include a raffle of gift cards, gift baskets, an electric guitar and more, along with games that include corn hole, volleyball and a “Pie a Teacher in the Face” station.
Libman said her club held a similar event all on its own, in which it raised $3,000 for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. With three other clubs collaborating with them, Libman is optimistic about next Saturday’s event.
“It would great to raise even more than $3,000,” Libman said. “We’re just excited to see what happens.”