Throughout the school year, the National Honor Society kids at Fisher High take part in a number of community service projects.
Sunday’s chilly walk-a-thon, however, held extra meaning.
To raise money for the families of Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr — Prairie Central High School seniors who were killed in a sledding accident over spring break — 18 students and NHS adviser Matt Vogel hoofed it around Fisher’s track for two hours and five miles.
“Knowing that we could give them something positive is a great feeling,” Fisher NHS President Elena Baker said.
More than $600 was raised by the bundled-up Bunnies, who went 20 laps. “With all that walking, we weren’t cold for long,” Baker said.
Countless area schools have offered their support to Prairie Central in the last month. A GoFundMe page has been set up for those wishing to make donations (visit news-gazette.com for the link).
“My message for the Prairie Central community would be: I know there are no words to ease the pain. Just know that Fisher is here for you no matter what,” Baker said. “Stay strong and be brave.”