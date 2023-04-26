On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the innovative students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). Next up: DeLand-Weldon’s Abby Trimble. Follow her on Snapchat (@abigailtrimble4) and Instagram (@abigailtrimble__).
Abby Trimble is excited to make the adjustment from a senior class of 15 to a sprawling Southeastern Conference campus.
The future lawyer will attend Ole Miss in the fall — where the hallways will be a bit more crowded than at DeLand-Weldon (46 students in four grades).
D-W guidance counselor Samantha Kirkton said the affable Trimble will shine at the next level. “She is one of our leaders,” she said. “She is very personable and makes a connection with everyone who she meets and talks to.”
Trimble is class president and student council president, plays golf and is a member of the cheer team. She is a National Honor Society student with a 4.02-grade-point average.
As High School Confidential correspondent, “I love being able to show all the amazing aspects of DeLand-Weldon and also give students a voice on how their week is going,” she said.
Set to graduate on May 13, Trimble will miss her days as an Eagle.
“I love that at D-W we get one-on-one help from teachers and they can devote their time to each student since there’s so few of us,” she said. “Because we are such a small school, teachers and students really do their best to help each other and care about what’s going on in each other’s lives, even outside of school.”