Top of the Morning, April 28, 2022
The gym at Danville Area Community College has been turned into a drone obstacle course for today’s unique competition that includes high school students from Arcola, Rantoul, Urbana and Villa Grove.
DACC ag teacher Brandy Marron — a 10-year 4-H member — met with University of Illinois Extension for a “discussion on how to get more students involved in agriculture and how to let nontraditional students experience modern agriculture,” she said.
Three judges will score students on their drone skills inside Mary Miller Gymnasium. The course — designed by students in Marron’s “Intro to UAS Technology” class — consists of six obstacles that test flying skills like knocking off pingpong balls to landing on a specific area. The key: Don’t crash. The prize: new drones for the top finishers.
Before the 10 a.m. competition, students will have the chance to meet with representatives from 11 area businesses in what amounts to a job fair in the lobby. All in all, a great idea.
“This event was meant to allow students to have some fun and help them make the connection between drones and career opportunities,” Marron said.