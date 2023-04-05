On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the motivated students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). N
ext up: Villa Grove’s Emma Bratten-Noice. Follow her on Instagram (@emmabratten_1) and Snapchat (@emmabratten22).
A talented softball player, Emma was among the Blue Devil contingent who recently visited The News-Gazette for our Faces of the Spring multi-media project.
It turns out, though, she has as much fun cheering on classmates as she does playing alongside them.
“What made my high school experience so fun was being a part of the Blue Crew and other activities that made me close with my peers,” the senior said. “Those will be the memories I will never forget.”
The Blue Crew is among our area’s many energetic student cheering sections. They were at their best during a Week 9 win against Arcola that sent Villa Grove to last fall’s football playoffs, after which “we all ran out onto the field.”
Emma is involved in student council, yearbook and National Honor Society. She’s headed to Southern Illinois in Carbondale to study nursing. “I have always had a passion for helping people,” she said. “I also wanted to make a better life for other people.”
She plans to enjoy her waning days as a high-schooler.
“I’m looking forward to pending time with my friends that I will never see again,” she said. “It has been great growing up with such a great group of people. My class has 32 kids graduating, and we are all pretty close.”